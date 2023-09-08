 

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bringing Back the Sunshine' star is relieved to have 'more flexibility with his schedule' as he has been in 'family mode' since deciding to give up his seat on 'The Voice.'

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton is focusing on his family since quitting "The Voice". The 47-year-old singer has enjoyed spending more quality time with Gwen Stefani, his wife, since he walked away from the NBC show.

"It's been such a relief to have more flexibility with his schedule. Seeing Blake ultra-relaxed and in family mode is so endearing to Gwen and reminds her what a catch he is," a source told Us Weekly.

Blake married the blonde beauty back in 2021, and he's now the stepfather of her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, ten. The loved-up duo met each other while working on "The Voice" back in 2014, and Blake announced last year that he was set to leave the show.

  Editors' Pick

In a statement, Blake explained, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

"It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

By contrast, Blake has admitted that he could never walk away from the music business. The singer insisted that he hasn't lost any of his enthusiasm for his work. Blake told PEOPLE, "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."

Blake also hailed the new generation of country music stars. He said, "I'm really at a crossroads right now. The country music lane is changing so rapidly, and there's some really good stuff out there. These young kids coming up, it's amazing to see the music that they're making and how creative they are."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ian McKellen Gloats Over Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery's Regret for Rejecting 'Lord of the Rings'

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'
Related Posts
Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Blake Shelton 'Hates' Leaving Wife Gwen Stefani at Home Amid Bad Weathers in California

Blake Shelton 'Hates' Leaving Wife Gwen Stefani at Home Amid Bad Weathers in California

Blake Shelton 'at Crossroads' as He Takes His Time to Make New Music

Blake Shelton 'at Crossroads' as He Takes His Time to Make New Music

Blake Shelton Urged by Gwen Stefani to Cut Ties With Adam Levine Following Cheating Scandal

Blake Shelton Urged by Gwen Stefani to Cut Ties With Adam Levine Following Cheating Scandal

Latest News
'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Could Be Honored With Memorial Square in Los Angeles
  • Sep 09, 2023

'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Could Be Honored With Memorial Square in Los Angeles

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Halle Bailey Keeps Her Personal Life 'Sacred'

Justin Bieber and Diddy Join Forces in Studio for Upcoming Collaboration 'Moments'
  • Sep 09, 2023

Justin Bieber and Diddy Join Forces in Studio for Upcoming Collaboration 'Moments'

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'
  • Sep 08, 2023

Blake Shelton Feels Good to Spend More Time With Gwen Stefani After Leaving 'The Voice'

Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans
  • Sep 08, 2023

Cardi B Licks and Rubs Autographed CDs All Over Her Body for Fans

Ian McKellen Gloats Over Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery's Regret for Rejecting 'Lord of the Rings'
  • Sep 08, 2023

Ian McKellen Gloats Over Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery's Regret for Rejecting 'Lord of the Rings'

Most Read
Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW
Celebrity

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors