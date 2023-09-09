Bre Tiesi Trolled for Posting Romantic Pics From a Vacation With Nick Cannon

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Selling Sunset' star, who shares one-year-old son Legendary the TV host/comedian, finds herself being ridiculed on social media after posting PDA-filled pictures of the two from their Mexican trip.

AceShowbiz - Bre Tiesi just wanted to show off that she had a great time vacationing with Nick Cannon. However, the "Selling Sunset" star became the butt of the jokes after posting pictures from their Mexican trip since people were less than impressed by them.

In photos shared on Instagram, the pair could be seen packing on PDAs while swimming in a pool. In one image, the two flashed big smiles as the comedian cradled his baby mama. "Smile for me daddyyy," so read the caption alongside a tongue emoji.

The post has since been re-shared by The Shade Room, and that's where people trolled the reality star. "The fact that she thinks this is a Flex. He's going to be with another baby mama next week on vacation," one person opined.

"She wanna be the favorite one out of twelve so bad," another commented. "She's so desperate to be seen as the favorite. Girl good bye honestly," a third added. "Being w him not the flex she think it is," a different user chimed in. Someone else, meanwhile, raged, "Girl bye u ain't win nothing but 50 kids and 50 different BMs."

Bre shares one-year-old son Legendary with Nick. In June, the 32-year-old said she's open to having another child with "The Masked Singer" host, who has 12 kids with other five different women.

"I do and I don't. I think that for where I'm at in my career and my life right now, I just don't know how I could possibly manage another child," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Part of me does want to give [Legendary] another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don't think he's necessarily missing out, but it's hard."

