Lil Reese Released From Jail Seven Months After Aggravated Assault Arrest

The 'Come Outside' emcee, whose real name is Tavares Lamont Taylor, was let go from jail on Thursday, January 12 after he was taken into police custody back in May 2022.

AceShowbiz - Lil Reese is now free. The "Come Outside" emcee, whose real name is Tavares Lamont Taylor, reportedly has been released from jail seven months after he was arrested on aggravated assault charges.

According to the Harris County Sherriff's Office's online record, the 30-year-old was let go from jail on Thursday, January 12. He was released after one charge against him was dismissed during a pre-trial one day prior.

Reese was taken into police custody on May 19, 2022, and initially denied bond. The Chicago-born artist was hit with two felonies and an additional misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting one of his family members.

In addition, a case against Reese seemingly has been closed out with a "GPE sentence". It means the rapper has been ordered to make some type of payment through Government Payment EXP, a private company that collects fines and court fees by phone and online. However, it remains unclear if the payments were connected to his arrest.

This was not the first time Reese had trouble with the law. In June 2021, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery following a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Reese was accused of attacking his partner at his Chicago, Illinois home on the night of May 29. The incident allegedly took place after a heated argument turned physical, with the woman telling police Reese pulled her hair and punched her in the face.

Officers responding to calls about the incident noted an injury to her lower lip, and took Reese into custody. He was eventually released on a $10,000 bond.

