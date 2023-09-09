Grimes Threatens Legal Action Against Elon Musk for Not Allowing Her to See Their Son

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The 35-year-old singer brings up the allegation when reacting to a photo of the SpaceX founder with his twin children and their mother Shivon Zilis, which is posted by author Walter Isaacson.

AceShowbiz - Things are seemingly not good between Grimes and Elon Musk. The "Genesis" singer threatened legal action against her billionaire ex for allegedly not allowing her to see their son.

The 35-year-old brought up the allegation when reacting to a photo of Elon with his twin children and their mother Shivon Zilis. The snap itself was posted on Wednesday, September 6 by author Walter Isaacson.

In a since-deleted tweet, Grimes begged, "Tell Shivon to unblock me." She added, "Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

Just weeks prior to that, Grimes lamented about having hard times in the past few years. "A lot has been going on in my life for the last few years that I have mostly kept from the public," she said. "I may still do that out of respect for others, but the last few days rly taught me that without fundamental change I'm gna die from stress and my kids won't be ok."

Grimes and Elon were first linked romantically in 2018. They welcomed son X in May 2020 but broke up in September 2021. The pair then briefly rekindled their romance and welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, also known as Y, via surrogate in December 2021. As for Elon and Shivon, they welcomed their twins in November 2021.

Grimes previously got candid about how Elon tried to woo her. When speaking to Walter, who is writing a biography of the 52-year-old business mogul, she said they went to a Tesla factory on their first date. "We just walked the floor all night and I watched him try to fix things," the musician detailed, according to The Times newspaper.

The pair went out again the following evening, and this time, the X boss covered his eyes while accelerating as he drove Grimes to a restaurant in order to impress her with the vehicle's autopilot function. She recalled, "I was like ... this guy is crazy."

Grimes and Elon also bonded over "Lord of the Rings" and history podcasts. She said, "The only way I could be in a serious relationship is if the person I'm dating can also listen to an hour of war history before bed."

