Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Give Second Child Unusual Name, Birth Certificate Reveals

Instagram Celebrity

According to the newly-leaked birthday certificate, the Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper partner welcomed their second son on August 1, two days earlier than it was reported.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Welcome Riot Rose Mayers! More than a month after Rihanna gave birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky, their newborn baby's name has been revealed through his birth certificate.

The Blast has obtained a copy of the birth certificate that confirms the baby's unique name. Additionally, it reveals that the Barbadian beauty gave birth to her second child at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1, 2023 at 7:41 A.M. This is two days earlier than an inaccurate report by TMZ that claimed the kid was born on August 3.

Rihanna's OB-GYN is listed as Thais Aliabadi, whose celebrity patients include "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah also used the famous doctor to deliver their son earlier this year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are also parents to a 15-month-old son, whose first name also starts with "R," RZA Athelston Mayers. The toddler's name is a tribute to Wu-Tang Clan's leader RZA.

Following report of the secret birth of the couple's second son, an insider told PEOPLE magazine last month, "Rihanna feels her family is now complete." The source added that a family has "always" been on the "Diamonds" singer's mind, sharing, "It's something she's always wanted."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013. Reflecting on her first months as a first time mother, the Fenty Beauty founder told British Vogue magazine, "Oh, my God, it's legendary. It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

She continued, "You literally try to remember it - and there are photos of my life before - but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn't matter."

You can share this post!