Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air

On the heels of the show's successful debut, producers behind the live-adaptation series of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga reveal that the scripts for a possible season 2 are ready.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans are not the only ones who are eager about season 2 of Netflix's "One Piece". On the heels of the show's successful debut, producers behind the live-adaptation series of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga reveal that the scripts for a possible second season have been completed.

"We've got scripts ready," Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, told Variety on Thursday, September 7. Tomorrow Studios produces the live-action series in partnership with manga creator Eiichiro Oda and publisher Shueisha.

Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements also shared when production of the sophomore season could launch. Clements added, "Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

Season 1 of "One Piece" made a splashy debut, coming in at No. 1 on the English-language TV series after its first four days of availability with 18.5 million views. While season 2 renewal has yet to be granted, Adelstein and Clements claimed that all signs pointed to a pickup.

"They keep it, as you know, close to the vest until post-launch," Clements explained. "But with Netflix's support of the title, we expected it to be number one and we sensed their research and algorithms probably saw the possibility for that. But in our subsequent calls post-launch, we have been told that we have exceeded expectations, which is also fantastic."

Tomorrow Studios, whose live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop" for Netflix didn't do well, expect a better fate for "One Piece". "I think [Netflix is] looking at various situations about how many episodes they do, do they break them up?" Adelstein said. "I think they're trying to figure that out this week. I suspect we'll hear from them in the next week to two weeks. There seems to be a big impetus to keep this going and to come up with a long-term strategy. So we're just waiting for that."

"I think what it would need to do, and it's been doing, is broadening out," he further explained. "We're getting a lot of family viewing and that is really the key, is to bring in the non-fans and people who aren't aware of the IP because the show stands on its own and you get people to watch it and people really love it."

The first season "One Piece" closely follows Luffy and the Straw Hat gang's journey in the first 100 chapters of Oda's ongoing story. The series stars Inaki Godoy as Luffi, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

