 

Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air

Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air
Netflix/Casey Crafford
TV

On the heels of the show's successful debut, producers behind the live-adaptation series of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga reveal that the scripts for a possible season 2 are ready.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans are not the only ones who are eager about season 2 of Netflix's "One Piece". On the heels of the show's successful debut, producers behind the live-adaptation series of Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga reveal that the scripts for a possible second season have been completed.

"We've got scripts ready," Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, told Variety on Thursday, September 7. Tomorrow Studios produces the live-action series in partnership with manga creator Eiichiro Oda and publisher Shueisha.

Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements also shared when production of the sophomore season could launch. Clements added, "Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

Season 1 of "One Piece" made a splashy debut, coming in at No. 1 on the English-language TV series after its first four days of availability with 18.5 million views. While season 2 renewal has yet to be granted, Adelstein and Clements claimed that all signs pointed to a pickup.

  Editors' Pick

"They keep it, as you know, close to the vest until post-launch," Clements explained. "But with Netflix's support of the title, we expected it to be number one and we sensed their research and algorithms probably saw the possibility for that. But in our subsequent calls post-launch, we have been told that we have exceeded expectations, which is also fantastic."

Tomorrow Studios, whose live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop" for Netflix didn't do well, expect a better fate for "One Piece". "I think [Netflix is] looking at various situations about how many episodes they do, do they break them up?" Adelstein said. "I think they're trying to figure that out this week. I suspect we'll hear from them in the next week to two weeks. There seems to be a big impetus to keep this going and to come up with a long-term strategy. So we're just waiting for that."

"I think what it would need to do, and it's been doing, is broadening out," he further explained. "We're getting a lot of family viewing and that is really the key, is to bring in the non-fans and people who aren't aware of the IP because the show stands on its own and you get people to watch it and people really love it."

The first season "One Piece" closely follows Luffy and the Straw Hat gang's journey in the first 100 chapters of Oda's ongoing story. The series stars Inaki Godoy as Luffi, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Give Second Child Unusual Name, Birth Certificate Reveals
Related Posts
'One Piece' Live-Action Series Showrunner Reveals Most Controversial Changes Made From Manga

'One Piece' Live-Action Series Showrunner Reveals Most Controversial Changes Made From Manga

Netflix's Live-Action 'One Piece' Unveils Final Trailer, Is Praised by Comic Creator

Netflix's Live-Action 'One Piece' Unveils Final Trailer, Is Praised by Comic Creator

Latest News
Lionsgate Catches 'The Crow' Reboot Starring Bill Skarsgard in Eight-Figure Deal
  • Sep 08, 2023

Lionsgate Catches 'The Crow' Reboot Starring Bill Skarsgard in Eight-Figure Deal

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Breaks Silence After Reportedly Going Missing in Brazil
  • Sep 08, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Breaks Silence After Reportedly Going Missing in Brazil

Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air
  • Sep 08, 2023

Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Give Second Child Unusual Name, Birth Certificate Reveals
  • Sep 08, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Give Second Child Unusual Name, Birth Certificate Reveals

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured
  • Sep 08, 2023

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell
  • Sep 08, 2023

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Most Read
Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed
TV

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Head to Finals in Qualifiers 3 Results Show

'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Head to Finals in Qualifiers 3 Results Show

New 'Ahsoka' Poster Spoils Episode Four's Highly-Anticipated Cameo

New 'Ahsoka' Poster Spoils Episode Four's Highly-Anticipated Cameo

Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

Whoopi Goldberg to Be Back 'Really Soon' After Contracting COVID-19

Whoopi Goldberg to Be Back 'Really Soon' After Contracting COVID-19

Ozzy Osbourne Dismisses Claim That 'The Osbournes' Was Scripted

Ozzy Osbourne Dismisses Claim That 'The Osbournes' Was Scripted

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Reflect on Early Career in New 'The Super Models' Trailer

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Reflect on Early Career in New 'The Super Models' Trailer

Jimmy Fallon All Smiles in First Sighting After Apologizing for Toxic Workplace Behavior

Jimmy Fallon All Smiles in First Sighting After Apologizing for Toxic Workplace Behavior

Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air

Netflix's 'One Piece' Producers Reveal When Season 2 Will Likely Air