Kourtney Kardashian 'Scared' Ahead of 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'

The 44-year-old reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, was was rushed to hospital last week to undergo 'urgent fetal surgery.'

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian was "very scared" after finding out she needed to undergo emergency surgery to save her unborn baby. The 44-year-old reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, was rushed to hospital last week to undergo "urgent fetal surgery" and a source has revealed the medical emergency left Kourtney terrified.

An insider told PEOPLE, "[She] was very scared after finding out that her baby needed a surgery. She didn’t want to talk about what was going on." However, the source insisted that "The Kardashians" star is now doing much better and recovering at home with her husband by her side. They added, "He is doing okay now. She is still resting at home with Travis."

Kourtney, who has three other children with her ex Scott Disick, later addressed the health scare in a post on Instagram, thanking Travis for rushing home from his tour with Blink-182 to be by her side.

She wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she continued. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Blink-182 canceled a string of European tour dates to allow the drummer to fly back to the US to be with his wife. However, Travis revealed he is now ready to return to the road after the procedure "went well." In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The baby will be Kourtney's fourth child. She is already mum to Reign, eight, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13, with Scott while Travis has kids from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, Landon, 19, Alabama, 17 and step daughter Atiana, 24.

