 

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Celebrity

The 'Cake by the Ocean' singer reportedly pressured his now-estranged wife to attend industry events despite her making it clear 'she was uncomfortable' after giving birth to their second daughter.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Problems reportedly arose between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner after the birth of their second child. The singer/actor has been accused of being "less than supportive" of the actress, who struggled after giving birth to their second daughter.

The Jonas Brothers member reportedly complained that the "Game of Thrones" alum wasn't attending enough events and felt she needed to get out more. According to sources who were around Joe at the time, he pressured his now-estranged wife to attend several industry events though she didn't want to leave home and didn't want to be photographed.

Although she preferred to stay home with their two daughters, the 27-year-old British actress did go to several events with her husband. However, at one specific event, she made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn't want to be there, the sources told TMZ.

Now that Sophie is into the nightlife, Joe was reportedly complaining that she was into partying. Sources connected to the DNCE frontman acknowledged "challenges in the relationship," but claimed the 34-year-old father of two was supportive of Sophie getting the London acting gig.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on Tuesday, September 5 after four years of marriage. He stated in court documents that their union was "irretrievably broken."

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Their first daughter Willa was born in July 2020 and their second daughter, mentioned as D.J. in court documents, was born in July 2022.

