Ozzy Osbourne Dismisses Claim That 'The Osbournes' Was Scripted

The Black Sabbath rocker insists his famous family reality television show from the early 2000s was real and not scripted 'at all' despite suggestion otherwise.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne has claimed "The Osbournes" was not scripted "at all." The Black Sabbath frontman and his wife Sharon Osbourne starred in their own fly-on-the wall show from 2002 to 2005 and though the family were plagued by speculation their storylines and dialogue were planned by producers, the 74-year-old rocker - who was also joined on the show by youngest children Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne - has clarified that wasn't the case.

"One of the reasons 'The Osbournes' was as big as it was is because it was the first time anyone had just gone film it as it is warts and all. I think that's the only way to really do it because now, the shows, I'm not gonna mention any names, they're not warts and all. It's all crafted carefully," his co-host on SiriusXM show "Ask Ozzy", Billy Morrison, observed.

Ozzy agreed, "It's scripted now. [Our show] was not scripted at all."

The "Paranoid" hitmaker recalled being accused of having "sold out" when he agreed to the MTV series. He said, "People were saying to me, 'Have you sold out?' and all this. I'm in the entertainment game."

But initially, the family were approached to take part in "Cribs", another show on the network in which a different celebrity showed off their home in each episode, and things snowballed from there.

Ozzy explained, "Somebody came and I thought, 'Give it a shot', and he came from 'Crib'. That was the most one they wanted to see over, and I went and I said, 'Why don't we do an extended 'Cribs'?' "

"But that gets pretty old very quick when you got cameras stuck in every room. ... It grew out of if we did 'Cribs' then it was an extended 'Cribs' for a week at the Osbournes, which turned into a month at the Osbournes. Which turned into 'The Osbournes', which started this f****** whole thing."

The Prince of Darkness praised his beloved wife for continuing with the show even after she was diagnosed with colon cancer, having her battle with the disease documented in the second series of the programme.

He said, "Sharon was very courageous because that's when she was diagnosed with cancer. And the guy from the crew said, 'I suppose you want us all to go,' and I said, 'Let's see with Sharon', and Sharon says, 'No, let him stay.' "

