 

Julia Fox's 'Unglamorous' Real Life Makes Her 'Go All Out' With Her Outfits When She Steps Out

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' actress is determined to turn heads with her outfits whenever she steps out because it's the opposite of her real life which is 'so unglamorous.'

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox says her at-home style is "so unglamorous." The 33-year-old actress has drawn attention with some of her eye-catching outfits over recent months, but Julia insists that her at-home outfits are much more casual.

"If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it's literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides. It's not this. That's kind of why when I do get dressed up - I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous," Julia told Entertainment Tonight.

Julia has joined forces with Victoria's Secret, the lingerie brand, this year, and the brunette beauty is thrilled to be working with the company. She explained, "I'm really happy about it. I grew up wearing Victoria's Secret and stealing the underwear and bras, but that's the old me. Now I get it for free! Still not paying, take notes."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Julia previously claimed that being "a little bit delusional" has helped her to achieve success. The actress believes that her single-minded attitude has been central to her career in the movie business.

Asked if she considers herself to be ambitious, Julia told ELLE magazine, "I think to get anywhere you want in life, you have to be a little bit delusional. You have to be like, 'I'm gonna be that b****,' you know?"

The "Uncut Gems" star - who dated Kanye West in 2022 - also feels that she's changed a lot over the last year. Julie admitted that she feels "different," having been through so much scrutiny during her relationship with Kanye. She said, "I've definitely changed. I feel different from even, like, last year."

