Bruce Springsteen Halts His Tour to Fight Peptic Ulcer Disease

The Boss announces a hiatus from his tour with the E Street Band in order to focus on getting treatment for his disease and nursing himself back to health.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen announces a month off from touring so he can undergo treatment for peptic ulcer disease. The veteran rocker was scheduled to perform shows with the E Street Band all across North America throughout September but he's now postponed all the dates after his doctors ordered him to rest but he's vowed to be back on the road again soon.

"Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows," an official statement posted on his Instagram page explained.

The news comes just weeks after The Boss had to axe two concerts in Philadelphia due to an undisclosed illness. He added in his own statement, "Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows."

"First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."

The cancelled dates include a show in Syracuse, New York on September 7 as well as stops in Baltimore, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C.

The rocker was already scheduled to be off the road for a break in October so he won't resume touring until November when he's due to head to Canada for shows in cities including Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto. The tour will then go to America's West Coast before wrapping in San Francisco, California on December 12.

