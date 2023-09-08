 

Olivia Rodrigo Compares Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' to 'Bad Acid Trip'

Olivia Rodrigo Compares Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' to 'Bad Acid Trip'
Instagram/A24
Movie

The 'Good 4 U' hitmaker reveals her struggle with scary movies, admitting she was too frightened to watch the surreal tragi-comedy horror fronted by the 'Joker' actor.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo needed to "walk out" of new movie "Beau Is Afraid". The 20-year-old star confesses she struggles with horror movies, and she has described Joaquin Phoenix's surreal tragi-comedy horror - which was written and directed by Ari Aster - as a "bad acid trip."

"I convince myself that I see s**t after I come home from watching Insidious or something. Also, I watched that new Ari Aster movie 'Beau Is Afraid' and I got so scared. I literally had to walk out of the theater. I have never had such a visceral reaction to a movie in my life. It felt like a bad acid trip," she said to Phoebe Bridgers for Interview magazine.

Phoebe agreed, saying, "[It was] the scariest movie I've ever seen, but I was laughing the entire time." Olivia added, "That's the only reasonable reaction. Your body just can't process it. You have to laugh."

The movie - which also stars the likes of Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Richard Kind, Michael Gandolfini, and more - focuses on "a paranoid man [who] embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother."

  Editors' Pick

The "High School Musical, The Musical, The Series" star isn't the only person struggling with the movie, and Phoenix himself previously warned viewers to "not take mushrooms" before watching.

He told Fandango, "I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie. And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say do not take mushrooms and go see this f****** movie."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Aster insisted the movie "benefits from going back" for another viewing. Speaking to Empire magazine, he explained, "I don't think you quite know what it is until you've gone all the way through."

"I imagine that the second viewing would be hopefully rich in a way that the first one can't. It's designed to be wrestled with. I consider the film to be a picaresque, and I think part of that tradition is a certain irreverence towards the integrity of any sort of narrative structure. The film is designed to kind of shapeshift a lot."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Still in Relationship Despite Her Filing for Physical Custody of Son

Bruce Springsteen Halts His Tour to Fight Peptic Ulcer Disease
Related Posts
Joaquin Phoenix Felt the Urge to 'Fully Humiliate' Himself on Set of 'Beau Is Afraid'

Joaquin Phoenix Felt the Urge to 'Fully Humiliate' Himself on Set of 'Beau Is Afraid'

Joaquin Phoenix Had Discussion That Lasted for Days Before Agreeing to Star in 'Beau Is Afraid'

Joaquin Phoenix Had Discussion That Lasted for Days Before Agreeing to Star in 'Beau Is Afraid'

Joaquin Phoenix Unveils Major Transformation for New Film 'Disappointment Blvd.'

Joaquin Phoenix Unveils Major Transformation for New Film 'Disappointment Blvd.'

Latest News
Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music
  • Sep 08, 2023

Kanye West Launches Lawsuit Against IG Page Leaking His Music

Michael Imperioli Sought Help From Witch to Get Studio to Greenlit His Movie
  • Sep 08, 2023

Michael Imperioli Sought Help From Witch to Get Studio to Greenlit His Movie

Bruce Springsteen Halts His Tour to Fight Peptic Ulcer Disease
  • Sep 08, 2023

Bruce Springsteen Halts His Tour to Fight Peptic Ulcer Disease

Olivia Rodrigo Compares Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' to 'Bad Acid Trip'
  • Sep 08, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Compares Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' to 'Bad Acid Trip'

Whitney Port Has Therapy to Deal With Mental Health Issue Amid Weight Concerns
  • Sep 08, 2023

Whitney Port Has Therapy to Deal With Mental Health Issue Amid Weight Concerns

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Still in Relationship Despite Her Filing for Physical Custody of Son
  • Sep 08, 2023

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Still in Relationship Despite Her Filing for Physical Custody of Son

Most Read
Denzel Washington Nearly Walked Away From 'The Magnificent Seven' Pitch
Movie

Denzel Washington Nearly Walked Away From 'The Magnificent Seven' Pitch

'Weird' 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot From 'The Last of Us' Showrunner in the Works at Disney

'Weird' 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot From 'The Last of Us' Showrunner in the Works at Disney

Woody Allen Unsure If He Will Make Another Movie After 'Coup de Chance'

Woody Allen Unsure If He Will Make Another Movie After 'Coup de Chance'

'Ferrari' Producer Dismisses 'Cultural Appropriation' Claim, Defends Adam Driver Casting

'Ferrari' Producer Dismisses 'Cultural Appropriation' Claim, Defends Adam Driver Casting

Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore

Richard Linklater Fears Indie Movies Aren't Truly Valued Anymore

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Producer Responds to Allegations of Harsh Working Conditions

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Producer Responds to Allegations of Harsh Working Conditions

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'

Taylor Momsen Dishes on Relentless Bullying She Suffered at School Over Her Role in 'Grinch'

Olivia Rodrigo Compares Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' to 'Bad Acid Trip'

Olivia Rodrigo Compares Joaquin Phoenix's New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' to 'Bad Acid Trip'