 

Miley Cyrus Opens Up Valuable Lesson She Learned From Liam Hemsworth Marriage

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
The 'Used to Be Young' singer knew she needed to slow down and put 'the human first' when her marriage to her 'Last Song' co-star was crumbling in 2019.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus realized her marriage was over the day she played Glastonbury. The "Flowers" singer called it quits with Liam Hemsworth in 2019 after 10 years together but, just eight months after tying the knot, and she recalled the lesson it taught her to put "the human first," rather than "the character" of her pop star persona because despite the "trauma" she felt, she insisted on going on stage at the iconic festival in June that year.

"I have to slow down because this is actually serious," the 30-year-old star said on her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series.

"So Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to be married just really came from - a place of love first, because we've been together for 10 years - but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could."

"The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship. So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first. I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that not to be the case. The human comes first."

Liam - who is now dating Gabriella Brooks - went on to file for divorce in August that year, and their split was finalised in January 2020.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer previously insisted she doesn't regret their brief marriage. She told Britain's Vogue magazine in May, "I wouldn't erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

Miley - who has been in a relationship with Maxx Morando for nearly two years - recently reflected on the "undeniable" chemistry she had with Liam, who she met when they made 2010 film "The Last Song" together.

She said on TikTok, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special, was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life. The chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, ten-year relationship."

