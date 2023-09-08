 

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

The former Fox News host is criticized for giving a platform to convicted criminal Larry Sinclair, who has made claims that he smoked cocaine and had intercourse with Barack Obama in 1999.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tucker Carlson has landed in hot water over his interview with Larry Sinclair. Attempting to gain traction on his interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Fox News host recently shared a clip of the conversation he had with the con-artist, who has made bombshell allegations against Barack Obama.

In the clip, Sinclair said he smoked crack and had an intimate encounter with the former U.S. president in 1999, the claims which he has made over the years. Sinclair alleged he gave Obama $250 to purchase drugs, which the pair took and then engaged in sexual activity.

"I was holed up in a bar outside and there was this guy who introduced himself as Barack Obama. I gave him $250 to pay for coke (cocaine) and start putting a line on a CD tray, and just snort," he said.

Sinclair said he had no idea that Obama was an Illinois state senator back then. "So you had sex with him twice, had cocaine with him and watched him smoke crack twice, and you didn't know who he was?" Carlson pressed Sinclair, who insisted that he "had no idea."

"It was definitely not Barack's first time," Sinclair then said, when Carlson asked him if the intercourse was transactional.

In the clip, Carlson described Sinclair's claims as "credible information that [Obama is] smoking crack and having sex with dudes." He further captioned the footage, "A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story."

After the video was posted on the micro-blogging site, many chastised Carlson for giving a platform to the convicted criminal, as well as dredging up conspiracy theories which reek of homophobia. "Tucker Carlson and his kind are still angry Barack Obama is first Black US president," author, lawyer and activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said.

"They questioned his birth certificate, called him Muslim, got mad he wore a tan suit, lied about his policies etc. Now [they] claim he took drugs and got a blow job," she continued. "Racism, homophobia, Islamophobia et al."

Another user pointed out that the interview showed "how low Tucker Carlson has fallen." Influencer Matt Bernstein sarcastically remarked, "Tucker Carlson… has a history of reporting LGBT stories with honesty and integrity."

Meanwhile, liberal fake-news website the Palmer Report said, "Tucker Carlson's relevance ended the minute he lost his spot on cable news. Now, like so many irrelevant has-beens, he's resorting to humiliating himself with nonsensical antics in a desperate attempt at getting people to remember he exists. I wouldn't worry about it. He's done."

Sinclair made similar allegations against Obama in 2008 when he was running for U.S. President. He made the claims at a press conference that ended in his arrest. Sinclair claimed to have had sex with Obama twice, once in the back of a limo and another in a hotel room in Gurnee, Illinois. He, however, has never been able to prove any of his claims and independent fact-checkers have been unable to verify his story.

