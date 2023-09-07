Al Pacino Splits From Noor Alfallah 3 Months After Welcoming Son

Cover Images/Instagram/John Nacion Celebrity

According to a new report, the 83-year-old 'Scarface' actor's now-ex girlfriend has filed for custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

AceShowbiz - Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have reportedly called it quits, just three months after they welcomed their first child together. According to a new report, Noor has filed for custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

In legal docs obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, September 6, Noor is asking for full physical custody of the baby. The 29-year-old additionally wants the 83-year-old actor to have "reasonable visitation."

It's also said that Noor tells the court she's willing to give the veteran actor joint legal custody of their young son. That means the "Scarface" star will have a say on matters related to education, religion, medical treatment and more.

She additionally attaches a document titled "voluntary declaration of parentage," that the estranged couple signed six days after their son was born. The document, which a third-party witness signed, acknowledged Al's paternity of the child.

In her filing, Noor, who claims she conceived the child in California after engaging in

"sexual intercourse" with the actor, is requesting that Al pay for her lawyer fees or any other case-related costs, according to the outlet. The news outlet, however, notes that a specific amount of child support was not stated in the court filing, which states that "the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

News that Al and Noor were expecting a baby together emerged in late May. At the time, it was reported that the "House of Gucci" actor wasn't planning to be a dad again at his age and he even demanded a paternity test from her because he didn't think he could get her pregnant. The test reveals that he's the father of the baby.

Al, however, shut down claims that he's upset by the pregnancy. Earlier this month, the Academy Award-winning actor stressed, "It feels like it always will. It's very special, you know. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

An insider also echoed the sentiment, noting that Al has "always loved" being a dad so is looking forward to the new arrival. The insider told PEOPLE, "Al loves being a father and always has. He is excited. Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al's life." In addition to Roman, Al is a father to 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D'Angelo as well as Julie Pacino (33) with Jan Tarrant.

