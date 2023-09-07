 

Al Pacino Splits From Noor Alfallah 3 Months After Welcoming Son

Al Pacino Splits From Noor Alfallah 3 Months After Welcoming Son
Cover Images/Instagram/John Nacion
Celebrity

According to a new report, the 83-year-old 'Scarface' actor's now-ex girlfriend has filed for custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have reportedly called it quits, just three months after they welcomed their first child together. According to a new report, Noor has filed for custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino.

In legal docs obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, September 6, Noor is asking for full physical custody of the baby. The 29-year-old additionally wants the 83-year-old actor to have "reasonable visitation."

It's also said that Noor tells the court she's willing to give the veteran actor joint legal custody of their young son. That means the "Scarface" star will have a say on matters related to education, religion, medical treatment and more.

She additionally attaches a document titled "voluntary declaration of parentage," that the estranged couple signed six days after their son was born. The document, which a third-party witness signed, acknowledged Al's paternity of the child.

  Editors' Pick

In her filing, Noor, who claims she conceived the child in California after engaging in
"sexual intercourse" with the actor, is requesting that Al pay for her lawyer fees or any other case-related costs, according to the outlet. The news outlet, however, notes that a specific amount of child support was not stated in the court filing, which states that "the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

News that Al and Noor were expecting a baby together emerged in late May. At the time, it was reported that the "House of Gucci" actor wasn't planning to be a dad again at his age and he even demanded a paternity test from her because he didn't think he could get her pregnant. The test reveals that he's the father of the baby.

Al, however, shut down claims that he's upset by the pregnancy. Earlier this month, the Academy Award-winning actor stressed, "It feels like it always will. It's very special, you know. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

An insider also echoed the sentiment, noting that Al has "always loved" being a dad so is looking forward to the new arrival. The insider told PEOPLE, "Al loves being a father and always has. He is excited. Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al's life." In addition to Roman, Al is a father to 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D'Angelo as well as Julie Pacino (33) with Jan Tarrant.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors
Related Posts
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Enjoy Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy

Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Enjoy Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy

Al Pacino and GF Noor Alfallah Welcome First Child Together, Reveal Newborn's Name

Al Pacino and GF Noor Alfallah Welcome First Child Together, Reveal Newborn's Name

Al Pacino and Ex Beverly D'Angelo Reunite While His GF Noor Alfallah Is Pregnant

Al Pacino and Ex Beverly D'Angelo Reunite While His GF Noor Alfallah Is Pregnant

Al Pacino Denies Feeling Upset to Be Dad Again at 83

Al Pacino Denies Feeling Upset to Be Dad Again at 83

Latest News
Pete Davidson Inspires PETA's New Halloween Costumes Following His Voicemail Rant
  • Sep 07, 2023

Pete Davidson Inspires PETA's New Halloween Costumes Following His Voicemail Rant

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors
  • Sep 07, 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Al Pacino Splits From Noor Alfallah 3 Months After Welcoming Son
  • Sep 07, 2023

Al Pacino Splits From Noor Alfallah 3 Months After Welcoming Son

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth
  • Sep 07, 2023

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Ordered to Pay His Attorney Fees
  • Sep 07, 2023

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Ordered to Pay His Attorney Fees

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Reflect on Early Career in New 'The Super Models' Trailer
  • Sep 07, 2023

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Reflect on Early Career in New 'The Super Models' Trailer

Most Read
Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Lightskin Keisha Shows Off Baby Bump in Pregnancy Announcement

Lightskin Keisha Shows Off Baby Bump in Pregnancy Announcement

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Make Out at Beyonce's Concert That Travis Scott Also Attends

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Make Out at Beyonce's Concert That Travis Scott Also Attends