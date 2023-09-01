Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Files to Sell Their $3M Home Due to Financial Troubles

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

In a new court document, the former NFL player claims he sold some personal items like designer duds to make the monthly mortgage payments to avoid a foreclosure auction on the house earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak's estranged husband has filed a new document amid their ongoing divorce. In the filing, Kroy Biermann demanded a judge to allow him to sell his and the reality star's $3 million home in Georgia due to serious financial troubles.



In the court documents obtained by TMZ, the former NFL player is asking for an emergency hearing to authorize selling the property. According to the retired athlete, the sale of the house could help cover a "significant debt" they've had over the years.

Kroy reportedly sold some personal items like designer duds to make the monthly mortgage payments to avoid a foreclosure auction on the house earlier this year. Unfortunately, he said they are facing foreclosure yet again after failing to make July's mortgage payment.

Kroy acknowledged that Kim has also been selling her and daughter Brielle Biermann's purses and luxury goods. However, he claimed that "none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills."

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage in May. They filed for divorce from one another on May 5, with her listing April 30 as the date of separation.

In July, the now-exes decided to call off their divorce. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia on July 7.

Unfortunately, the pair's attempt to fix their marriage woes seemingly didn't work. The former American football outside linebacker submitted the divorce paper once again on Thursday, stating that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

