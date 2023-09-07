 

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth

'Deadpool 3' May Bring Back Liev Schreiber's Sabertooth
The 'Ray Donovan' actor is rumored to reprise his 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' role as Victor Creed, Logan's mutant half-brother who becomes his nemesis, in the third 'Deadpool' movie.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Deadpool 3" may reunite Wolverine with one of his biggest foes. In the latest update on the upcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring movie, it has been claimed that it may bring back Liev Schreiber as his "X-Men" character.

According to insider Daniel Richtman (via Patreon), the 55-year-old actor/director may reprise his "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" role as Victor Creed a.k.a. Sabertooth. In the 2009 movie, Victor is depicted as Logan's (Hugh Jackman) half-brother and fellow soldier who later becomes his nemesis Sabertooth.

Schreiber only made one appearance as the animalistic villain in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine". There was a speculation that he might show up in James Mangold's "Logan" (2017), but it didn't happen.

In an interview with GQ, the "Ray Donovan" star claimed that he was never approached to reprise the role. "They didn't ask me," he said in the interview published in May this year. "No, I mean, I don't think he was part of that story, you know? He wasn't part of that story," he explained.

Saying that he's open to the possibility of revisiting the character, the added, "I would have loved to bring Victor back, anytime anywhere, but he wasn't part of that narrative. I wonder if I'm getting a little long in the tooth, so to speak, but probably not for Sabretooth."

Should the rumor be true, Sabretooth will join the list of X-Men character who are reported to appear in "Deadpool 3". In addition to Jackman who has been confirmed to appear as Wolverine, Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) and Storm (Halle Berry) allegedly will show up, with Taron Egerton reportedly to make appearance as a Wolverine variant. Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch may also appear as different variants of Gambit.

The movie is also said to feature different variants of the Merc With a Mouth, including Dogpool, Kidpool, Headpool and Babypool, as well as Jennifer Garner's Elektra.

Meanwhile, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Stefan Kapicic are among the confirmed cast members, with Emma Corrin being cast in a lead villain role. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie is slated for a May 3, 2024 release in the United States.

