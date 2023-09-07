'AGT' Recap: Two Acts Head to Finals in Qualifiers 3 Results Show

NBC TV

AceShowbiz - The results of Qualifiers 3 performances were revealed in the Wednesday, September 6 episode of "America's Got Talent". The 11 acts who took the stage the night before would learn about their fate as only 2 of them could advance to the Finals of season 18.

The episode kicked off with the Detroit Lions cheerleaders welcoming host Terry Crews to the stage. Following an extended recap of last night's proceedings, Terry called the 11 acts to stand on the stage.

Simon Cowell subtly praised singer/pianist Putri Ariani by calling her performance an "outstanding moment." Howie Mandel, meanwhile, said he had "Professional Mentoring Service" (PMS), which is why he was so sassy last night. Heidi Klum said last night was "epic."

It was time to reveal the results. Summer Rios and MOS stepped forward. One of them was among the night's Top 5, while the other was eliminated. MOS was named to be one of the Top 5 acts, meaning that Summer was sent home.

Later, Mzansi Youth Choir and Herwan Legaillard were asked to step forward for more results. Mzansi Youth Choir joined MOS in the Top 5. Unfortunately, Herwan was eliminated. It was then time for Putri and Justin Jackson to find out their fate. Unsurprisingly, Putri sailed through to the Top 5 with Justin being cut from the show.

Last year's Top 5 finisher, Chapel Hart, hit the stage to perform their new single, "Fam Damily", before Terry announced more results. Barry Brewer Jr., Philip Bowen and Trigg Watson all came to the front of the stage. It was revealed that America voted Philip into the Top 5, forcing Barry and Trigg to bid farewell.

Phil Wright & Parent Jam and Warrior Squad were left in jeopardy as there was only on spot left in the Top 5. The final spot eventually went to Warrior Squad. The parent/child dance group was sent home.

The night's Top 5 consisted of MOS, Mzansi Youth Choir, Putri Ariani, Philip Bowen and Warrior Squad. Before Terry revealed the two acts heading to the Finals, the host announced that the Top 3 were Mzansi Youth Choir, Putri and Warrior Squad.

It was time for the final results. The first act going into the season finale was Mzansi Youth Choir. Joining the group in the finale was Putri! Warrior Squad unfortunately had to end their journey on "America's Got Talent".

