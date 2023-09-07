Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Cover Images/INSTARimages Celebrity

After a video surfaces of her dancing at a bar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the 'Hold It Against Me' songstress takes to Instagram to admit that she's 'embarrassed as hell.'

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears may want to escape from the drama surrounding her divorce from Sam Asghari, but she was almost caught in an embarrassing situation during her latest vacation. The pop superstar seemingly suffered a wardrobe malfunction while partying in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In a video obtained by Page Six, the singer could be seen having a lot of fun at Baja Diablo on Sunday, September 3. She was dancing to the music at the bar when one of the sleeves of her dress slipped down the chest and nearly exposed her breast.

The 41-year-old seemed to be unbothered by the slip though as she continued to dance on. Moments later, she mindlessly adjusted her dress to cover herself up.

Britney was accompanied by her bodyguard and a female friend who wore a similar dress to her. The bodyguard was multitasking as he was seen taking a phone call, dancing with the singer while also watching her back.

For the outing, Britney opted for a red dress teamed with a pair of white boots. She accessorized with white-rimmed sunglasses and a black choker necklace while styling her blonde hair in a messy bun. At one point, she let her long hair down.

After a video of her partying at the Cabo bar made its way out on the Internet, Britney admitted to being "embarrassed as hell." Addressing the dance video, she took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 6 to pen, "I'm embarrassed as hell !!! Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car !!!"

The "Toxic" songstress claimed she wasn't aware that she was being filmed at the time. "I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!!" she continued recalling. "I'm only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico !!!"

Britney then revealed her next pit stop as sharing, "I'm headed to Italy now to grab my favorite spaghetti and meat BALLS !!! I know the owner there so hopefully he can get me in through the back door."

Sam filed for divorce from Britney on August 16 after only 14 months of marriage. Addressing the separation, the Grammy winner later said in a statement, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business. But, I couldn't take the pain any more, honestly."

The estranged couple has no child together, while they have reached a custody agreement of their five dogs.

