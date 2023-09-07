'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kendra Wilkinson reportedly was "desperate" to seek help for medical treatment. The former star of "The Girls Next Door" appeared to have been hospitalized in Los Angeles after she suffered from a panic attack.

Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, September 6, the 38-year-old TV personality's representative revealed that she is currently hospitalized and getting the medical help that she needed. The rep spilled that she is accompanied by her former husband Hank Baskett.

On the reason behind her worrying condition, the rep explained that the former Playboy model suffered from a panic attack and was "desperate for help," per the outlet. The rep spilled that balancing her life while taking care of her two children as a single mother and maintaining her real estate career at the same time might have been the cause.

Before being hospitalized, Kendra allegedly could not sleep on Tuesday night, September 5. She then made up her mind to go to a hospital to seek medical treatment. She reportedly went to an emergency room and pleaded to be treated by a doctor.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for the "Kendra Sells Hollywood" star told Page Six that when she asked for help at the emergency room, she was not checked in. The spokesperson additionally claimed, "She is going home shortly."

Kendra's alleged hospitalization came a few months after she opened up about her depression. Speaking on a podcast titled "On Display with Melissa Gorga" in June, Kendra candidly said, "I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show." She was making a reference to the cancellation of her "Kendra on Top" show.

"I had a TV show every year until my divorce," she continued. "Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I'm left with no marriage, I'm left with no show, I had to move into a little house, I didn't understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing."

Kendra has been taking care of her two children, 13-year-old son Hank IV and 9-year-old daughter Alijah, as a single mother after calling it quits with Hank back in 2018. Their divorce was then finalized in October 2018. Since then, they agreed to be prioritizing co-parenting their two kids. Previously, the former couple tied the knot in 2009.

