Lawsuit Over Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Wedding Settled

The Peltz family and Plan Design, the company hired to plan Brooklyn and Nicola's lavish 2022 Miami wedding, both parties have come to an agreement after months of back and forth.

Sep 7, 2023

They said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together."

Nicola's father Nelson Peltz previously filed a lawsuit against two of the couple's wedding planners, Plan Design's Nicole Eichenwald Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were hired six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later.

He claimed he did not get his $159,000 deposit back, and according to his filing, he alleged, "During their nine days of negotiations… (they) failed to book a single new wedding vendor, failed to finalize the terms of any agreements with any of the vendors that had previously been selected by Peltz and his family and failed to attend previously scheduled meetings with Peltz."

"The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity," he continued. "The guest list included more than five hundred people, including numerous celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and other influential individuals, who traveled from all around the globe to attend."

However, the wedding planners hit back, with their lawyer telling the Mail On Sunday, "My clients have impeccable reputations within the event-planning industry and among their high-end clientele worldwide. They operate their business with the utmost integrity and discretion."

"The lawsuit that was filed by Nelson Peltz is frivolous and unimpressive," the wedding planners added. "Relevant and complete emails and text messages that address the misleading statements contained in the complaint will be revealed in discovery as part of my clients' response to the complaint, including in support of the counterclaim they intend to file."

