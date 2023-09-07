Noel Gallagher Banned from Driving Car for 6 Months

Cover Images/Robert Bell/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 56-year-old musician has been banned from the road for half a year for failing to hand over information relating to the driver of his black Range Rover Autobiography.

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher has been banned from driving a car for six months. While the 56-year-old musician has never actually learned how to drive, he has been banned from the road for half a year for failing to hand over information relating to the driver of his black Range Rover Autobiography.

According to The Sun, Noel was previously prosecuted when his car was caught speeding in West London last October, doing 41mph on a 30mph stretch of road. He received a fine and six penalty points but his driver Alan Neeson wrote to Willesden Magistrates' Court, explaining he had been at the wheel.

However, at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (06.09.23), Noel admitted two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver. He was not present in court for his plea and was banned from driving for six months after 12 more penalty points were added to the existing six.

According to The Sun, Noel wrote a letter to the court, explaining why he had not answered letters from the court asking for the identity of his car's driver. He said, "I did not personally receive the notice or the reminder and neither were brought to my attention by my staff. I have a team who assist me with my business and personal matters, which includes correspondence to my home address."

"I acknowledge my responsibility to safeguard against important correspondence not being replied to," he continued in the letter. "Once my management team notified me of receipt of this letter, I identified my willingness to comply. I am content with the court to proceed in my absence. Please note, I am currently working abroad."

