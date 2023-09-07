 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers member and the 'Game of Thrones' actress 'are trying to keep things as positive as possible knowing there's always a lot of tension in a divorce.'

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are trying to keep things "positive" amid their divorce. Joe, 34, recently filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, after four years of marriage but the pair, who have two children together, are determined to keep their relationship amicable.

A source told PEOPLE, "People are trying to be negative towards both of them but they are trying to keep things as positive as possible knowing there's always a lot of tension in a divorce. This is incredibly stressful for them, but everything between them has been very collaborative."

Speaking about the pair selling their Miami home before the split, the source added, "It was something they both wanted to do. Everything has been very collaborative. The sale of the house wasn't in advance of a divorce specifically as sometimes people do, but it does make it easier."

  Editors' Pick

In Joe's divorce filing, he said "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Friends of the pair were not surprised by the filing, as they spent "the whole summer apart," according to a source.

The insider added, "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months. They haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

Joe and Sophie wed in 2019 after three years of dating and have two children together, Willa, three, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D., 14 months.

In a joint statement, Joe and Sophie wrote on Instagram, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jack Whitehall 'Excited' After Welcoming Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Roxy Horner

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavraz's Relationship Is 'Getting Pretty Serious'
Related Posts
Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Living Separately for Months Before His Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Living Separately for Months Before His Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Confirm Decision to 'Amicably' End Their 4-Year Marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Confirm Decision to 'Amicably' End Their 4-Year Marriage

Joe Jonas Files for Divorce as 'Last Resort' After Trying to 'Salvage' Marriage to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Files for Divorce as 'Last Resort' After Trying to 'Salvage' Marriage to Sophie Turner

Latest News
Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce
  • Sep 07, 2023

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavraz's Relationship Is 'Getting Pretty Serious'
  • Sep 07, 2023

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavraz's Relationship Is 'Getting Pretty Serious'

Whoopi Goldberg to Be Back 'Really Soon' After Contracting COVID-19
  • Sep 07, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg to Be Back 'Really Soon' After Contracting COVID-19

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Enjoying 'Fun' Relationship After Going Public
  • Sep 07, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Enjoying 'Fun' Relationship After Going Public

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub
  • Sep 07, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce
  • Sep 07, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Nearly Died on Operating Table After Doctors Made 'Mistake'

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023