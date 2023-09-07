Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The Jonas Brothers member and the 'Game of Thrones' actress 'are trying to keep things as positive as possible knowing there's always a lot of tension in a divorce.'

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are trying to keep things "positive" amid their divorce. Joe, 34, recently filed for divorce from Sophie, 27, after four years of marriage but the pair, who have two children together, are determined to keep their relationship amicable.

A source told PEOPLE, "People are trying to be negative towards both of them but they are trying to keep things as positive as possible knowing there's always a lot of tension in a divorce. This is incredibly stressful for them, but everything between them has been very collaborative."

Speaking about the pair selling their Miami home before the split, the source added, "It was something they both wanted to do. Everything has been very collaborative. The sale of the house wasn't in advance of a divorce specifically as sometimes people do, but it does make it easier."

In Joe's divorce filing, he said "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Friends of the pair were not surprised by the filing, as they spent "the whole summer apart," according to a source.

The insider added, "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months. They haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

Joe and Sophie wed in 2019 after three years of dating and have two children together, Willa, three, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D., 14 months.

In a joint statement, Joe and Sophie wrote on Instagram, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

