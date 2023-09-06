 

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post

The 'Fast and Furious' actor calls out his former spouse online after she lamented the fact that their 'business' was made out on the media sites.

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson hasn't done calling out his ex-wife on social media. The Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast and Furious" film series continued ripping Samantha Lee in a new social media post, in which he called her a "gold digger."

On Tuesday, September 5, the 44-year-old shared a video of his former spouse speaking into the camera. In the clip, Samantha was lamenting the fact that their "business" was made out on the media sites. She also denied trying to rip off the actor.

In the caption, Tyrese raged, "I have NO CLUE who this person is... #Gaslighting is the most vile form of manipulation, she's out trying to sell people on s**t that nobody is sold on." He then asked, "do you really hate that our business is out on the 'media sites?' "

"How can you hate what's out there in the media and blogs when YOU all of this f**k s**t out there," he continued. "Stranger, none of your OWN FRIENDS know who you are or what you've become. Gold digger, Gaslighter, narcissist, manipulator."

The "Fast X" star also claimed that his ex-wife took their baby on her own and "lied in court documents that leaked to the press and media." He fumed, "You have been demanding $20,000 a month and refuse to let that s**t go... One your own you make 150k a year out 4 year has ALL that she needs... Greed and dark entitlement issues."

"For a woman who doesn't want money from me, you’ve already hired three different law firms, trying to crack the prenuptial agreement, you drug this divorce trial out into almost three years and now you're requesting a new trial with a jury," he added. "Everybody can clearly see through your bulls**t Samantha you are embarrassing me and everybody who's ever known you."

"The marriage, starting a family. Nothing. It was all gold digging bulls**t. And now it's obvious to the world that it was never love. It was just a transaction," Tyrese went on arguing. "I came into that marriage with my heart you came into it with your hand."

