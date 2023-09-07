 

Maya Hawke Playfully Trolls Dad Ethan Hawke for Trying to Flirt With Rihanna

The 'Stranger Things' actress pokes fun at her dad after the actor addresses the viral moment when he and his son Levon happened to be seated next to Rihanna at a 2015 basketball game.

AceShowbiz - Maya Hawke playfully trolled her dad Ethan Hawke in a new interview. The "Stranger Things" star poked fun at her father after he addressed the viral moment when he tried to talk to Rihanna at a 2015 basketball game.

"I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna," the 52-year-old first stated when speaking to Variety. His daughter then interjected, "Openly trying to."

"Yeah, trying to flirt, and so that's been to the family shame," Ethan, who shares Maya and son Levon Hawke with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, further noted. "So you're really touching a nerve."

Maya, however, later praised her dad for shooting his shot. "No, it's family pride," the 25-year-old said.

When attending the NBA All-Star Game in New York City in February 2015, Ethan and his son Levon happened to be seated next to Rihanna. The father-and-son duo later switched seats so the "Before Sunrise" actor could have a chat with the "Umbrella" hitmaker.

This is not the first time Ethan addressed the hilarious moment. Back in 2019, he shared a meme that featured pictures from the outing. Alongside the snaps, there was a message that read, "Remember when Ethan Hawke made his son switch seats just so he could talk to Rihanna."

The "Dead Poets Society" star captioned the cheeky post, "Yes, my son and I remember this GREAT night." He added, "His version is a little different than mine."

Elsewhere in the interview with Variety, Ethan declared himself to be a proud "nepo dad." He exclaimed, "Put simply, I'm a nepo dad! And I'm not embarrassed about it." He then discussed his movie "Wildcat", in which Maya plays the lead role, "If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that's totally fair. You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you're onstage."

