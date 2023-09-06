 

'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino and Fiance Andy Bohn Call It Quits After 3 Years of Engagement

When announcing her split from his fiance, the reality star also shares a quote that reads, 'I truly believe that every single person has to go through something that absolutely destroys them so they can figure out who they really are.'

AceShowbiz - Alexis Bellino and Andy Bohn have gone their separate ways. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum announced on Tuesday, September 5 that she and her fiance have decided to end their engagement after three years.

"Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the 46-year-old said in a statement. "Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another. We recognize that it's in our best interest to pursue separate paths."

"We kindly ask for your thoughts and prayers for both of our families as we navigate through this breakup," the reality star added, "Especially considering the recent lost of my mother."

On Tuesday, Alexis also posted a motivational quote on Instagram. It read, "I truly believe that every single person has to go through something that absolutely destroys them so they can figure out who they really are."

Alexis and Andy went public with their romance in February 2019. They later got engaged in December 2020. When announcing the news, the now-exes shared a photo of the two kissing as she flashed an engagement ring on her finger.

"One good thing actually came out of 2020," she captioned the shot at the time. "Yes, @acbohnz. I'm all YOURS. #engaged."

