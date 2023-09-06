Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Instagram Celebrity

An interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle turns awkward after she takes offense at host Greg Kelly's description of the former president as her 'potential' father-in-law despite her 2-year engagement to his son.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle had an awkward exchange with a TV host over a notion that Donald Trump is her "potential father-in-law." The former prosecuting attorney took offense at the lack of certainty in Greg Kelly's words when he said the former president could her "potential" future father-in-law despite her two-year engagement to his son.

In a Newsmax interview that aired on Sunday, September 3, Kelly began by asking Guilfoyle about the impact of the Georgia election interference indictment on Trump's presidential campaign. "So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? it's turning up roses," remarked Kelly after introducing Guilfoyle to his show.

"Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus," Guilfoyle recoiled. After Kelly questioned, "Is it sealed? Do we have a date?" inquiring about the couple's wedding plans, Guilfoyle replied, "Uh, not that I'm sharing on the air."

The banter continued as Kelly snarkily said, "Fair enough. Hey, I'm glad. I didn't realize. There's a ring. Fantastic, that's great news." Guilfoyle then mocked, "We've been engaged babe for two years, but we'll take this breaking news alert. That's hysterical."

"Well, I mean, alright. Look, we need- What's he waiting for?" Kelly responded, clearly irked by his guest's aggressive nature. "We need more Trump," Guilfoyle oddly responded.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle's engagement made headlines in early 2022. It was reported that they had gotten engaged since late 2020, but the news was only uncovered a littler over a year later.

"Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 - which is Don's birthday," a source told Daily Mail about the pair's relationship status. "They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years."

"They've kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York," the source continued. "Both are focused on their children - they have six between them - and their work."

"It's been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring," the informant added. "The chatter about the engagement has increased since the engagement ring was seen on Don and Kim's Instagram accounts on New Year's Eve."

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle began dating in 2018 after his ex-wife Vanessa, with whom he shares five children together, filed for divorce. The former TV news personality herself was previously married to current California Governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006. She later wed Eric Villency, with whom she shares one son. The marriage, however, also ended in divorce.

