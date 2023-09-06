 

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'
Instagram
Celebrity

An interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle turns awkward after she takes offense at host Greg Kelly's description of the former president as her 'potential' father-in-law despite her 2-year engagement to his son.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle had an awkward exchange with a TV host over a notion that Donald Trump is her "potential father-in-law." The former prosecuting attorney took offense at the lack of certainty in Greg Kelly's words when he said the former president could her "potential" future father-in-law despite her two-year engagement to his son.

In a Newsmax interview that aired on Sunday, September 3, Kelly began by asking Guilfoyle about the impact of the Georgia election interference indictment on Trump's presidential campaign. "So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? it's turning up roses," remarked Kelly after introducing Guilfoyle to his show.

"Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus," Guilfoyle recoiled. After Kelly questioned, "Is it sealed? Do we have a date?" inquiring about the couple's wedding plans, Guilfoyle replied, "Uh, not that I'm sharing on the air."

The banter continued as Kelly snarkily said, "Fair enough. Hey, I'm glad. I didn't realize. There's a ring. Fantastic, that's great news." Guilfoyle then mocked, "We've been engaged babe for two years, but we'll take this breaking news alert. That's hysterical."

"Well, I mean, alright. Look, we need- What's he waiting for?" Kelly responded, clearly irked by his guest's aggressive nature. "We need more Trump," Guilfoyle oddly responded.

  Editors' Pick

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle's engagement made headlines in early 2022. It was reported that they had gotten engaged since late 2020, but the news was only uncovered a littler over a year later.

"Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 - which is Don's birthday," a source told Daily Mail about the pair's relationship status. "They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years."

"They've kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York," the source continued. "Both are focused on their children - they have six between them - and their work."

"It's been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8 carat diamond engagement ring," the informant added. "The chatter about the engagement has increased since the engagement ring was seen on Don and Kim's Instagram accounts on New Year's Eve."

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle began dating in 2018 after his ex-wife Vanessa, with whom he shares five children together, filed for divorce. The former TV news personality herself was previously married to current California Governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006. She later wed Eric Villency, with whom she shares one son. The marriage, however, also ended in divorce.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kylie Jenner's Beau Timothee Chalamet's Future on 'The Kardashians' Is Revealed

Report: Italian Police Investigate Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Over NSFW Boat Ride
Related Posts
Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Mocking Paul Pelosi Attack With Halloween Costume Post

Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Mocking Paul Pelosi Attack With Halloween Costume Post

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Donald Trump Jr. Clowned for Dissing Dr. Fauci With Nicki Minaj's Old Tweet About COVID-19 Vaccine

Donald Trump Jr. Clowned for Dissing Dr. Fauci With Nicki Minaj's Old Tweet About COVID-19 Vaccine

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Secretly Engaged

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Secretly Engaged

Latest News
Chase Chrisley Won't Reconcile With Emmy Medders After Getting Engaged 'Too Soon'
  • Sep 07, 2023

Chase Chrisley Won't Reconcile With Emmy Medders After Getting Engaged 'Too Soon'

Belgium's Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta Welcome Baby No. 3
  • Sep 06, 2023

Belgium's Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta Welcome Baby No. 3

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'
  • Sep 06, 2023

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Bob Barker's Cause of Death Confirmed to Be Alzheimer's Disease
  • Sep 06, 2023

Bob Barker's Cause of Death Confirmed to Be Alzheimer's Disease

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Confirm Decision to 'Amicably' End Their 4-Year Marriage
  • Sep 06, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Confirm Decision to 'Amicably' End Their 4-Year Marriage

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing
  • Sep 06, 2023

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert