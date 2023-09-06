Miley Cyrus Reveals She Scared Ariana Grande With Her Flirty Act

Instagram Celebrity

In a new TikTok video, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has revisited her 2015 'Backyard Sessions' series when she was joined by the 'God is a Woman' singer.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus left Ariana Grande "a little scared" when she "flirted" with her. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker has revisited her 2015 "Backyard Sessions" series when she was joined by the "God is a Woman" singer on a cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over", for which they both wore onesies, and reflected on how much "fun" they had.

In a new TikTok video, Miley said of the performance, which has clocked up over 114 million views on YouTube and sees her cause her friend to miss a cue when she starts asking about her outfit, "This is as serious as it can be, me and Ariana Grande performing in onesies in the backyard. I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared. We were having fun."

Miley previously performed the duet with the 'Wicked' actress again at her pal's 2017 One Love Manchester benefit following the Manchester Arena bombing at Ariana's gig shortly before, and they also teamed up with Lana Del Rey on 2019's "Don't Call Me Angel".

The "Flowers" singer regards Ariana as a "real friend" and knows she can always rely on her. She added: "Ariana's a real friend. There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn't come through, and same thing for me with her."

Back in 2018, the 30-year-old pop star noted how she and Ariana's friendship ran far more deeply than them just connecting because of their mutual fame. She said on "The Howard Stern Show", "I feel like people have these friendships that are really based on, 'Hey, you know, you're famous. I'm famous, and if we come together, we're like so famous.' It's really stupid, and it's not really a real friendship, and you probably talk where everyone can see it more than you talk privately."

"If I ever see anything, and I never even know if it's true or not, 'cause people say crazy s**t about me all the time, but I'll just text her and say, 'You know, I'm really thinking about you, and if you ever want to talk to me…,' " she continued. "She's kind of one of my favorite artists right now."

You can share this post!