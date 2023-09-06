 

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Scared Ariana Grande With Her Flirty Act

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Scared Ariana Grande With Her Flirty Act
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new TikTok video, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker has revisited her 2015 'Backyard Sessions' series when she was joined by the 'God is a Woman' singer.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus left Ariana Grande "a little scared" when she "flirted" with her. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker has revisited her 2015 "Backyard Sessions" series when she was joined by the "God is a Woman" singer on a cover of Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over", for which they both wore onesies, and reflected on how much "fun" they had.

In a new TikTok video, Miley said of the performance, which has clocked up over 114 million views on YouTube and sees her cause her friend to miss a cue when she starts asking about her outfit, "This is as serious as it can be, me and Ariana Grande performing in onesies in the backyard. I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared. We were having fun."

Miley previously performed the duet with the 'Wicked' actress again at her pal's 2017 One Love Manchester benefit following the Manchester Arena bombing at Ariana's gig shortly before, and they also teamed up with Lana Del Rey on 2019's "Don't Call Me Angel".

  Editors' Pick

The "Flowers" singer regards Ariana as a "real friend" and knows she can always rely on her. She added: "Ariana's a real friend. There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn't come through, and same thing for me with her."

Back in 2018, the 30-year-old pop star noted how she and Ariana's friendship ran far more deeply than them just connecting because of their mutual fame. She said on "The Howard Stern Show", "I feel like people have these friendships that are really based on, 'Hey, you know, you're famous. I'm famous, and if we come together, we're like so famous.' It's really stupid, and it's not really a real friendship, and you probably talk where everyone can see it more than you talk privately."

"If I ever see anything, and I never even know if it's true or not, 'cause people say crazy s**t about me all the time, but I'll just text her and say, 'You know, I'm really thinking about you, and if you ever want to talk to me…,' " she continued. "She's kind of one of my favorite artists right now."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Chainsmokers Recreates Justin and Hailey Bieber's Intimate Calvin Klein Ad

Ethan Hawke Proudly Calls Himself 'Nepo Dad'
Related Posts
Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

Miley Cyrus Ended Up Losing Money on 'Bangerz' Tour

Miley Cyrus Shows Picture From Her Disney Days That Hinted at Her Bisexuality

Miley Cyrus Shows Picture From Her Disney Days That Hinted at Her Bisexuality

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split

Miley Cyrus Insists She Had 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth Despite Split

Miley Cyrus Very Fond of Home She Shared With Liam Hemsworth for Having 'So Much Magic'

Miley Cyrus Very Fond of Home She Shared With Liam Hemsworth for Having 'So Much Magic'

Latest News
Ethan Hawke Proudly Calls Himself 'Nepo Dad'
  • Sep 06, 2023

Ethan Hawke Proudly Calls Himself 'Nepo Dad'

Chrissy Teigen Scores Invite to Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor After Instagram Shout-Out
  • Sep 06, 2023

Chrissy Teigen Scores Invite to Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor After Instagram Shout-Out

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post
  • Sep 06, 2023

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Scared Ariana Grande With Her Flirty Act
  • Sep 06, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reveals She Scared Ariana Grande With Her Flirty Act

'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino and Fiance Andy Bohn Call It Quits After 3 Years of Engagement
  • Sep 06, 2023

'RHOC' Alum Alexis Bellino and Fiance Andy Bohn Call It Quits After 3 Years of Engagement

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'
  • Sep 06, 2023

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Priscilla Presley Denies Sleeping With Elvis Presley When She's 14

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Kristin Chenoweth Rejected Husband Josh Bryant When He First Tried to Woo Her

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Moves Into Luxury Montecito Home After Losing Child Support Battle