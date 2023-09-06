 

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Cover Images/Jason Mendez/Starpix
Despite being bombarded with criticisms due to her controversial ensembles at several previous fashion events, the 'Oppenheimer' actress does not let it stop her from wearing another sheer dress.

  Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh has gone daring with a revealing outfit again. Despite being bombarded with criticisms due to her controversial ensembles at several previous fashion events, the actress portraying Jean Tatlock in "Oppenheimer" did not let it stop her from opting for another risque look.

Making an appearance at the Elle Style Awards 2023 in London, the United Kingdom on Tuesday, September 5, the 27-year-old star did not shy away from showing off her assets in a see-through gown without sporting a bra. In pictures making their rounds online, she donned a sleeveless white bridal-style dress that came with a halter neck and slim fit design.

The "Little Women (2019)" actress' gown, which was designed by Harris Reed, also had a lace-trimmed train which was long enough to cover her feet and shoes. The dress featured white floral lace all over it and an open back, letting the wearer bare her backside.

Florence put on a pair of white pearl drop earrings, several ear cuffs, silver rings and a gold septum ring. She polished her fingernails in an electric blue color. For the occasion, she styled her blonde short hair, which had dark roots, into slick up and back hairdo.

The "Don't Worry Darling" actress donned the daring look after she was met with complaints due to her controversial outfits. Back in 2022, she attended Paris Fashion Week in a sheer long pink dress sans bra. Not stopping there, she went with a similar sizzling look sporting a see-through long lilac dress during 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

In the wake of the backlash, Florence has defended herself several times for wearing her choice of clothes. Recently, she admitted to feeling "happy" and "comfortable" to be able to embrace her body. "It's the freedom that people are scared of, the fact I'm comfortable and happy," she candidly said in an interview with Elle U.K. published on August 30.

"Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time," she continued. "I think we're in this swing now where lots of people are saying, I dont give a s**t. Unfortunately, we've become so terrified of the human body that we can't even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn't sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women's bodies [to exist]."

