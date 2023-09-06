Dionne Warwick Reacts to Kennedy Honor 2023

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Walk On By' singer is very ecstatic to become one of the stars set to be feted by the Kennedy Center at the annual ceremony by the end of the year.

AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick quipped "it's about time" she was honoured by the Kennedy Center. The 82-year-old musician becomes one of the names on this year's annual list, which recognises performers who have had an impact on American culture, and admitted she is "thrilled" to be among the stars who will be recognised at a ceremony on December 4.

"It's about time. I'm thrilled. I really am. I'm very excited about it. I feel so honoured to be honoured by the Kennedy Center," she told People magazine.

The "Walk On By" singer insisted she has no plans to retire because she still has a string of career goals, including a dream to win a clutch of awards to go alongside her five Grammys in order to secure EGOT status. She said, "It's still a bunch of fun. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing it. When it becomes a job, that's when you won't see me anymore."

Of her career goals, she added, "There's still the Oscar, the Emmy, the Tony, not necessarily that order." When it comes to all the advice she's been given over the years, Dionne said the best was to "be who I am." She added, "I can't be anybody else. I don't want to be anybody else."

Queen Latifah is also on the list for this year's Kennedy Center Honors and she recently admitted she was "humbled" to be recognised alongside the likes of Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb, opera star Renee Fleming, and "When Harry Met Sally" actor Billy Crystal.

She said, "I'm humbled to be included in this incredible list of artists honoured by the Kennedy Center. When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, 'No'. No, you won't be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can't sing. No, singers can't become actresses. No, actors can't also produce. To now be recognised amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community."

