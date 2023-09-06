 

Seal Treats Fans to Rare Pic With Daughter Leni Klum During NYC Outing

Seal Treats Fans to Rare Pic With Daughter Leni Klum During NYC Outing
The 'Kiss From a Rose' singer, who shares the 19-year-old and three other kids with his ex-wife, Heidi Klum, shares the rare photo of the two on Instagram alongside gushing comments for his daughter.

AceShowbiz - Seal has a special treat for his online devotees. The "Kiss From a Rose" singer, who rarely shared photos of his kids, unleashed a photo of him and his daughter Leni Klum while they were taking a stroll in New York City.

The 60-year-old posted the picture on Instagram on Monday, September 4. In the snap, the musician and his daughter could be seen smiling ear-to-ear as the model leaned her head on his chest.

Seal gushed over Leni in the accompanying message. "In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person," he wrote, before signing his message, "Love you, -papa."

The post did not go unnoticed by Leni. Taking to the comment section, the 19-year-old raved, "so cute! i love you papa."

Seal shares Leni and three other kids with his ex-wife, Heidi Klum. Earlier this year, the musician opened up about how he felt about the teenager following her mom's steps in modeling.

"I'm more proud of everything that she is," he told hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon Houghton in the March 7 episode of E! News. "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

During the interview, Seal was also asked if he gave Leni advice when she jumped into modeling. In response, he elaborated, "Not really. I don't feel I needed to. I'm so proud of everything that Leni has done, but I'm more proud of everything that she is."

