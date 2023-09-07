 

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

The 'That's What Friends Are For' songstress says she wants to speak to the SpaceX founder because she is 'not quite sure what he's doing or if he knows what he's doing' after taking over the platform.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dionne Warwick is seemingly not impressed with Elon Musk's plan to remove the blocking feature on X, formerly Twitter. Having been asked about her thoughts on the matter, the "That's What Friends Are For" singer said she wants to speak to the SpaceX founder in person.

"I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he's doing or if he knows what he's doing," the 82-year-old said when speaking to PEOPLE at Todd Hunter's "Postcards from Brazil, Volume 2" release party. "So until that happens, I'll reserve my answer to that question."

Elon first came forward with his plan to nix the blocking feature when replying to a post by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley that read, "Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?" In response, the billionaire business magnate stated, "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs."

This is not the first time Dionne wanted to talk to Elon regarding his approach. Last year, the "I'll Never Love This Way Again" songstress said she "had to meet him."

"I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter," she declared in December 2022. "That's prior to knowing exactly what he's going to do. He's new to the game. His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well."

"However, there's a way to do it. That's one of the conversations I'm going to have with him," the Grammy Awards winner further elaborated. "What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?"

