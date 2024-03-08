Sharon Osbourne Mocks James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

The 71-year-old Osbourne matriarch take a dig at fellow British star Corden and another TV presenter DeGeneres during her short stint on the U.K. reality show.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, joined the cast of "Celebrity Big Brother" and exchanged candid stories with her longtime friend Louis Walsh. Osbourne had harsh words for some of Hollywood's top talk show hosts, including James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres.

Osbourne criticized Corden for his constant name-dropping and bragging about designer clothing. "He plays the L.A. game really well," she said. "Kissing all the right people."

Walsh chimed in, "Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah," referring to the Vogue Editor-in-Chief. Osbourne responded, "Oh she loves him, loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she's the C-word."

Osbourne then mimed vomiting at the mention of DeGeneres. The former "Ellen DeGeneres Show" host has faced allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

Osbourne's comments come amid controversies surrounding Corden and DeGeneres. Corden was accused of rude behavior towards restaurant staff while DeGeneres faced allegations of bullying.

Though Osbourne will only be a "lodger" on "Celebrity Big Brother" for a few days, she didn't hold back in sharing her unvarnished opinions on Hollywood personalities. Her outspoken nature and candid revelations have sparked a heated discussion about the true nature of celebrity culture.

