Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute

The 40-year-old Baton Rouge rapper first takes aim at his former artist after seeing the rapper/singer showing off a bag of $1 million that he likely collected from his 'Love Scars' tour.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s feud with Yung Bleu over a contract has intensified. While dragging the latter on social media, the "Wipe Me Down" spitter called the 29-year-old "Mr. Ungrateful" as he allegedly owes the emcee money for discovering him.



The 40-year-old first took aim at his former artist after seeing the rapper/singer showing off a bag of $1 million that he likely collected from his "Love Scars" tour. Unhappy with the post, the Badazz Music Syndicate boss argued on Instagram, "N THIS N***A STILL DONT WANNA PAY ME!! AT THIS POINT HE PLAYING ME LIKE IM JUST A B***H A** N***A [okay fingers emoji]."

Catching wind of Boosie's rant, Bleu responded through a since-deleted tweet in which he claimed Boosie was demanding $10 million. Bleu also divulged that he offered Boosie $2 million, the publishing rights to his mixtape catalog, 50 percent of his new material, but the Baton Rouge native refused it.

"He not a yo gotti!" Bleu fumed. "N***a [want] 10 million for not investing 1 dollar. Yo brother put up money! I gave u my whole first deal funds. 100k off the love and the rights to all my mixtape s**t. And 50% split. And offered u 2 million... Roc Nation told me I was stupid for letting u have all that when I coulda walked away from the contract it was VOID! And his old artist and the ones on side of em they write me every day complaining but scared to speak up."

Boosie then fired back, writing in an iPhone Note shared on Instagram, N***a u big cap … u have a lying disease. You so stupid everything u got I gave to u whether through [Boosie's brother] TQ [or] whether u was asking me for it." He raged, "Yo promotion came from by bank account clown!"

"You go do a deal for 5 mill [and] forge my signature [and] don't tell me nothing #snake then wait till I get shot [and] bring me 100k on Instagram [and] say this for being my CEO but still never tell me about a deal[.] Guess your conscience was eating u up #snake," Boosie continued. "The whole world knew u was my artist. Me singing yo songs [and] sending them viral what got yo songs hot clown … U mad at yourself for what u did cause you know u ain't have to do that to me. Go get it tatted #MrUngrateful."

