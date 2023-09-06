 

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute
Instagram
Music

The 40-year-old Baton Rouge rapper first takes aim at his former artist after seeing the rapper/singer showing off a bag of $1 million that he likely collected from his 'Love Scars' tour.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s feud with Yung Bleu over a contract has intensified. While dragging the latter on social media, the "Wipe Me Down" spitter called the 29-year-old "Mr. Ungrateful" as he allegedly owes the emcee money for discovering him.

The 40-year-old first took aim at his former artist after seeing the rapper/singer showing off a bag of $1 million that he likely collected from his "Love Scars" tour. Unhappy with the post, the Badazz Music Syndicate boss argued on Instagram, "N THIS N***A STILL DONT WANNA PAY ME!! AT THIS POINT HE PLAYING ME LIKE IM JUST A B***H A** N***A [okay fingers emoji]."

Catching wind of Boosie's rant, Bleu responded through a since-deleted tweet in which he claimed Boosie was demanding $10 million. Bleu also divulged that he offered Boosie $2 million, the publishing rights to his mixtape catalog, 50 percent of his new material, but the Baton Rouge native refused it.

  Editors' Pick

"He not a yo gotti!" Bleu fumed. "N***a [want] 10 million for not investing 1 dollar. Yo brother put up money! I gave u my whole first deal funds. 100k off the love and the rights to all my mixtape s**t. And 50% split. And offered u 2 million... Roc Nation told me I was stupid for letting u have all that when I coulda walked away from the contract it was VOID! And his old artist and the ones on side of em they write me every day complaining but scared to speak up."

Boosie then fired back, writing in an iPhone Note shared on Instagram, N***a u big cap … u have a lying disease. You so stupid everything u got I gave to u whether through [Boosie's brother] TQ [or] whether u was asking me for it." He raged, "Yo promotion came from by bank account clown!"

"You go do a deal for 5 mill [and] forge my signature [and] don't tell me nothing #snake then wait till I get shot [and] bring me 100k on Instagram [and] say this for being my CEO but still never tell me about a deal[.] Guess your conscience was eating u up #snake," Boosie continued. "The whole world knew u was my artist. Me singing yo songs [and] sending them viral what got yo songs hot clown … U mad at yourself for what u did cause you know u ain't have to do that to me. Go get it tatted #MrUngrateful."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Emma Roberts Labeled Rude After Fleeing Bookstore to Avoid Paparazzi Tailing on Bill Clinton

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz's Daughter Torianna Calls Him a 'Sperm Donor' Amid Feud: 'Not Even My Daddy'

Boosie Badazz's Daughter Torianna Calls Him a 'Sperm Donor' Amid Feud: 'Not Even My Daddy'

Boosie Badazz Admits He Failed to Instill Fear in His Daughter Amid Social Media Feud

Boosie Badazz Admits He Failed to Instill Fear in His Daughter Amid Social Media Feud

Boosie Badazz Glad to 'Head Back Home' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Sugar Issues

Boosie Badazz Glad to 'Head Back Home' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Sugar Issues

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Clown' for Dropping Artist From Tour for Liking His Music

Latest News
'Ferrari' Producer Dismisses 'Cultural Appropriation' Claim, Defends Adam Driver Casting
  • Sep 06, 2023

'Ferrari' Producer Dismisses 'Cultural Appropriation' Claim, Defends Adam Driver Casting

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute
  • Sep 06, 2023

Boosie Badazz Dubs Yung Bleu 'Mr. Ungrateful' Amid Back-and-Forth Over Contract Dispute

Linda Evangelista Feels Like She Has 'One Foot in the Grave' After Battling Cancer Twice
  • Sep 06, 2023

Linda Evangelista Feels Like She Has 'One Foot in the Grave' After Battling Cancer Twice

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend
  • Sep 06, 2023

Jay-Z to Hold Exclusive Gambling Party for Rich and Famous, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian to Attend

50 Cent Sparks Debate After Doubling Down on Chris Brown and Michael Jackson Comparison
  • Sep 06, 2023

50 Cent Sparks Debate After Doubling Down on Chris Brown and Michael Jackson Comparison

Whoopi Goldberg Battles Covid-19 for Third Time, Takes a Break From 'The View'
  • Sep 06, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg Battles Covid-19 for Third Time, Takes a Break From 'The View'

Most Read
Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift
Music

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Cardi B Re-Teams With Megan Thee Stallion for New Single 'Bongos' Despite Declaring No More Collab

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows

Metallica Call Off Arizona Concert After Vocalist James Hetfield Contracted Covid-19

Metallica Call Off Arizona Concert After Vocalist James Hetfield Contracted Covid-19