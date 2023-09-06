 

Gunplay's Wife Vonshae Feels 'Stuck' Because He Won't Sign Their Divorce Papers

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' star first declared she was filing for divorce from the rapper after an alleged domestic violence incident during which he reportedly pointed a gun at her while she was holding their 6-month-old daughter.

AceShowbiz - Gunplay's wife was planning to end their marriage, but it didn't come easy. During an Instagram Live, Vonshae claimed she feels "stuck" because the Triple C's star won't sign the papers.

"I filed for divorce. He would not sign the papers. So, I'm stuck," she told her social media followers. "Unfortunately in Florida, I can't divorce him without his permission. Unless he goes to jail, is convicted, or he's a mental institution patient."

Vonshae jokingly agreed with a comment about her being "the new Joy Young;" which is her "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" co-star and estranged wife of rapper Trick Daddy. Joy filed for divorce from Trick Daddy in 2022, but they are still legally married because the emcee refuses to let her out of the marriage.

During the Instagram Live, Vonshae admitted that she loves Gunplay, calling him his "best friend." She then explained, "But, unfortunately, sometimes you have to let the person you love go so he can find himself. And I want him to find himself and get help. I'm not an evil b*tch. We're not fighting. We all know he has issues and needs help. He's going to get the help he needs and we will co-parent."

Vonshae declared she's filing for divorce from Gunplay after an alleged domestic violence incident during which he reportedly pointed a gun at her while she was holding their 6-month-old daughter. Addressing the matter, she said, "I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe... My daughter safety is my first priority."

Blaming Gunplay's alcohol issue for his erratic behavior, the Afro-Latina influencer claimed, "Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I've tried everything in my power to help him and love him." She then lamented, "This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it's too late."

"To summarize last night event. I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by telling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet," she further elaborated. "I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast."

"He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody," she added. "I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again. Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. This is a very traumatizing experience please keep me in your prayers."

