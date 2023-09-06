 

Emma Roberts Labeled Rude After Fleeing Bookstore to Avoid Paparazzi Tailing on Bill Clinton

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/JOHN NACION
The 'American Horror Story' actress is seen hurriedly exiting a bookstore in The Hamptons as the paparazzi spots the former U.S. president at the same store.

AceShowbiz - Emma Roberts seemingly doesn't want to deal with paparazzi. The "American Horror Story" actress was seen hurriedly exiting a bookstore in The Hamptons as the paparazzi spotted Bill Clinton at the same store.

In a viral TikTok video, the 32-year-old star was making her way out. During the sighting, Emma looked casual in a black tank top, leopard-print biker shorts and white shades. She had a black tote bag on her shoulders, where she draped her jacket, as she held two cups of coffee in her hands.

At one point, the "Scream Queens" alum later could be heard telling one man standing at the door, "Get out of the way." It's unknown if the man is just an innocent bystander or a paparazzo trying to take pictures of Bill who was also visible in the clip. Independent, meanwhile, noted that the man is the former U.S. president's Secret Service agent.

Nevertheless, fans were not impressed by how Emma acted rude to the man. " 'Get out of the way' is CRAZY," one commenter wrote. Someone else criticized the "We're the Millers" star, "She didn't even say excuse me."

However, some fans defended the actress. "I think someone told her to 'get out of the way' or she says 'let me get out of the way' then says 'this is crazy' because of all the chaos," one person opined. Echoing the sentiment, another user added, "I can kinda hear her say 'I'm trying to, GET OUT OF THE WAY' as an awkward myself the worst part cone out louder.I also think she knew he was security."

Some others, meanwhile, joked about the whole situation. "She's making sure no dating rumors start," one penned. "She was like nopeeee that headline ain't happening," another comment read, while one person simply called the whole thing "so random."

