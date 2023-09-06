50 Cent Sparks Debate After Doubling Down on Chris Brown and Michael Jackson Comparison

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent continues to spark debate with his opinion. The "In Da Club" hitmaker, who previously suggested that Chris Brown is better than Michael Jackson, divided fans after doubling down on the comparison between the two artists.

On Monday, September 4, the 48-year-old emcee shared on Instagram a painting of MJ bestowing a crown on Breezy. In the caption, he wrote, "I like this, I want a painting like this in black and white. "@chrisbrownofficial is really the best s**t we got out here, but nobody will say it so I gotta say it."

The post has since been flooded with mixed reactions. One person wrote, "He's definitely the best within his generation! He's the only one that has kept it consistent regardless of any adversity he's faced." Another commented, "Facts. He definitely is." A third echoed, "BIG FACTS."

Others, however, disagreed with Fif's statement. "They wont play Chris' songs in 20 years from now but Mike's will be played forever," one user argued, while another asked, "You mean 'The woman beater?' referring to Breezy assaulting his ex Rihanna. A different individual opined, "I'm sorry bro but Breezy not on Micheals level.. he's just not."

This is not the first time 50 brought up Breezy and Michael's comparison. In September 2019, he posted a video of CB entering a stage via back flips. "All I'm saying is I never seen MJ come out like this," the rapper captioned the clip, prompting MJ's daughter, Paris Jackson, to hit back. "Superbowl 1993," she simply replied, referring to her late dad's iconic Super Bowl halftime show performance.

"True legends don't need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention," she added. "Stillness, my friend. Stillness. More power in stillness than you can possibly understand."

