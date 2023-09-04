 

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Deja Vu' hitmaker admits she kept the 'feelings of rage and dissatisfaction' bottled up because of the public scrutiny as she struggles to be a 'perfect American girl.'

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has struggled with the "feelings of rage and dissatisfaction" during her time in the spotlight. The 20-year-old pop star has confessed that she's sometimes found it tough to deal with the pressures of fame.

"I've experienced a lot of emotional turmoil over having all these feelings of rage and dissatisfaction that I felt like I couldn't express, especially in my job," the "Deja vu" hitmaker - who first found fame as a child - told the Guardian newspaper.

"I've always felt like, you can never admit it, be so grateful all the time, so many people want this position. And that causes a lot of repressed feelings. I've always struggled with wanting to be this perfect American girl and the reality of not feeling like that all the time."

  Editors' Pick

Olivia enjoyed a meteoric rise following the release of "Sour", her debut album, in 2021. The singer spent years "preparing" for her success - even though it all felt "very instantaneous."

She said, "It's not like I was like, 'In order to have a sustainable career, I'm gonna roll it out slowly and this and that.' I kind of had overnight success. I'd been working on songs for years and preparing for that moment for a long time. But in many respects it was very instantaneous, and so taking things slower was my way of coping."

Last year, Olivia revealed that she's "grown so much" since releasing her debut album. The singer feels like she's become a much more confident person because of everything she's experienced.

Olivia told PEOPLE, "The process of making 'Sour', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself. I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Prefers to Be Alone to Protect Her Mental Health

Olivia Rodrigo Prefers to Be Alone to Protect Her Mental Health

Olivia Rodrigo Feels 'Super Stunted' Because of Her Fame

Olivia Rodrigo Feels 'Super Stunted' Because of Her Fame

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

Olivia Rodrigo Turns to TikTok for Song Inspirations

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Olivia Rodrigo Told by Jack White Her 'Only Job' Is to Write Radio Hits

Latest News
Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl
  • Sep 04, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance
  • Sep 04, 2023

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman
  • Sep 04, 2023

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run
  • Sep 04, 2023

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Joe Biden Hails Late Jimmy Buffett as 'Poet of Paradise'
  • Sep 03, 2023

Joe Biden Hails Late Jimmy Buffett as 'Poet of Paradise'

Emma Stone Not Ashamed of Her Nudity When Filming 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes
  • Sep 03, 2023

Emma Stone Not Ashamed of Her Nudity When Filming 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

Most Read
Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Shaquille O'Neal Loses Weight After Not Being Able to 'Walk Up The Stairs'

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Wedding Plan Revealed

Moneybagg Yo Surprises Ari Fletcher With Huge Teddy Bear and Flowers During Dinner

Moneybagg Yo Surprises Ari Fletcher With Huge Teddy Bear and Flowers During Dinner

Rihanna's Family Mourns Death of Her Cousin at Age 28

Rihanna's Family Mourns Death of Her Cousin at Age 28