Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up on 'Emotional Turmoil', Feels Pressured to Be 'Perfect' Girl

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Deja Vu' hitmaker admits she kept the 'feelings of rage and dissatisfaction' bottled up because of the public scrutiny as she struggles to be a 'perfect American girl.'

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has struggled with the "feelings of rage and dissatisfaction" during her time in the spotlight. The 20-year-old pop star has confessed that she's sometimes found it tough to deal with the pressures of fame.

"I've experienced a lot of emotional turmoil over having all these feelings of rage and dissatisfaction that I felt like I couldn't express, especially in my job," the "Deja vu" hitmaker - who first found fame as a child - told the Guardian newspaper.

"I've always felt like, you can never admit it, be so grateful all the time, so many people want this position. And that causes a lot of repressed feelings. I've always struggled with wanting to be this perfect American girl and the reality of not feeling like that all the time."

Olivia enjoyed a meteoric rise following the release of "Sour", her debut album, in 2021. The singer spent years "preparing" for her success - even though it all felt "very instantaneous."

She said, "It's not like I was like, 'In order to have a sustainable career, I'm gonna roll it out slowly and this and that.' I kind of had overnight success. I'd been working on songs for years and preparing for that moment for a long time. But in many respects it was very instantaneous, and so taking things slower was my way of coping."

Last year, Olivia revealed that she's "grown so much" since releasing her debut album. The singer feels like she's become a much more confident person because of everything she's experienced.

Olivia told PEOPLE, "The process of making 'Sour', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself. I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

You can share this post!