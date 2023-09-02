Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The '...Baby One More Time' songstress shares a video on her Instagram page showing off her brand new snake tattoo on her back, gushing, 'I'm so excited,' while dancing.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has added a new ink to her tattoo collection as she is heading for a new chapter in her life. The Princess of Pop has unveiled a red snake tattoo that she recently got on her lower back amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

The "Womanizer" hitmaker made use of her Instagram page on Friday, September 1 to show off her brand new tattoo. In a video posted to her page, she faced away from the camera while a tattoo artist put the finishing touches to her new ink. She then excitedly danced in the kitchen and cheerfully spun around to face forward. "My new snake tattoo guys! I'm so excited!" she exclaimed.

The video went on to show the tattooing process, with her sitting backwards on a chair inside a spacious living room area. She wore a strapless, yellow floral cropped top and a pair of white denim shorts. At one point, her informed her followers, "It doesn't hurt that bad actually."

The 41-year-old then gave another look at the finished ink of a small snake that is near her spine. She simply captioned the clip with a snake emoji.

In other news, it has been reported that Britney isn't interested in joining OnlyFans despite a high demand. The pop superstar has regularly posted sexy dance videos and racy snaps on her Instagram page, but is not looking to cash in on the adult-only platform.

The rumors of her possibly starting her OnlyFans venture were fueled by her pole dance video. However, a so-called insider insisted that her stripper pole is for "cardio and for strengthening."

According to TMZ, the adult-only platform reached out directly to Britney's team ahead of her split from Sam and they had "some initial convos about her joining." She, however, ultimately passed on it as she refuses to be "associated with the explicit side of the platform."

