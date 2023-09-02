 

Princess Diana Knew King Charles Was 'So Disappointed' She Didn't Give Birth to a Daughter

In newly-unearthed audio tapes, the late Princess of Wales allegedly recalled how she heard her then-husband told her stepmother that he wished their second child had been a girl.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Princess Diana says on unheard tapes how King Charles told her stepmother he was "so disappointed" she didn't give birth to a daughter. The tragic royal, who died aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car smash after having sons Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, with Charles, 74, before their marriage disintegrated due to his long affair with his now wife Queen Camilla, 75, is heard in unearthed audio obtained by ABC a month after the 26th anniversary of her death.

News of the tapes existence came just before it was reported Mohamed Al-Fayed, the dad of Diana's alleged lover Dodi, who was killed with her in her crash aged 42, died on Thursday, August 31, exactly 26 years to the day since their deaths.

They are set to be revealed in a documentary due to air next year and in snippets from the audio, recorded by Diana in the 1990s, she says about her wedding day to Charles, "It was grown up. Here's Diana, a kindergarten teacher. I mean the whole thing was ridiculous."

Turning to Charles relationship with her stepmother, she revealed he "won't even talk to mummy," adding, "At Harry's christening Charles went up to mummy and said, Were so disappointed, we wanted a girl and mummy snapped his head off and said you should realize you are lucky to have a child that’s normal. Ever since that day, the shutters have come down. That's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him."

Diana recorded the tapes for writer Andrew Morton, 70, on the condition of secrecy, which were turned into his book "Diana: Her True Story". She is also heard in the audio tackling her turbulent relationship with her stepmother Raine Spencer, who married Diana's dad John in 1976 after her mother Frances Shand Kydd left. Following John's 1992 death, she left the family seat of Althorp due to her strained relationship with stepson Charles.

Diana said about her own relationship with Raine being just as difficult, "I was so angry. I said I hate you so much. If you only knew how much we all hated you for what you’ve done. You ruined the house. You spent daddy's money. I have said everything I possibly could. Raine said you have no idea how much pain your mother put your father through."

"I said pain Raine? It's one word you don’t even know how to relate to," she continued. "In my job I see people suffer like you never see. You call that pain? I said, 'You've got a lot to learn. I remember really going for her gullet.' "

