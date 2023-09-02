Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Easy' Breastfeeding and 'Tough' Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The Oscar winner, who shares children Apple (19) and Moses (17), with her first husband Chris Martin, talks about the matter in an intimate question-and-answer session on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted she found breastfeeding "easy" but pregnancy "tough." The Oscar winner, who shares children Apple (19) and Moses (17), with her first husband Chris Martin, shares that she's "lucky" she was able to make a "ton" of milk for her babies.

In an intimate question-and-answer session with some of her 8.3 million followers on Instagram, the Goop founder said in a video when asked about her breastfeeding experience, "I did breast-feed. I made a ton of milk. I was lucky in that way. Pregnancy was hard for me but breast-feeding came really easily."

Gwyneth, who is now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, stressed the reason she was answering the question was to highlight how rough other mums and parents would find breastfeeding. "The reason that I'm bringing this up is because I feel like there has been so much judgment and stigma in our culture around how people choose to feed their babies," she explained.

"Some women really want to breast-feed and can't for whatever reason. Some women have double mastectomies. Some men in same sex couples cannot have easy access to breast milk," she added. "There's a million different reasons why women need to use formula and we need to support parents who are making the best choice for them and their family."

Gwyneth also used her question-and-answer session to announce Goop has stopped making her infamous vagina-scented candle – and hinted the media is to blame for her stopping production. She launched the $75-a-pop product on her wellness site in January 2020 and it quickly sold out after it grabbed headlines. But she has now said the company have quit making them, and complained the Press had made the creation into a "clickbait" item instead of treating it as the "feminist statement" she intended.

One fan asked, "What was the thought process behind the infamous candle?" To that, she responded, This is a great question. So, the thought process behind the infamous candle, essentially, was that it was a really strong feminist statement. So many women have been raised, at least in my generation, to think there's something wrong with themselves, or that the vagina is weird or gross, or something to be ashamed of."

"And so the candle was supposed to be a very strong, punk rock kind of F-you to anyone who ever made us feel like that," she continued. "It was not supposed to actually smell like anyone's vagina. It smelled like roses and all kinds of things, and that was the point."

The 50-year-old actress went on to say, "But unfortunately, you know, the media being what it is and things being so clickbaity – people tried to make it about something else, which is kind of a shame because it was really meant to be this strong feminist statement. But we no longer make the candle."

