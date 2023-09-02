 

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

The former Miss USA, who shares 19-year-old son Landon and 17-year-old daughter Alabama with the Blink-182 drummer, also notes that 'whenever [=Blink-182] has to cancel shows it's a real big deal.'

  Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has addressed the report about him dealing with an "urgent family matter." According to the model, the emergency had nothing to do with their kids, 19-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama.

When speaking to TMZ on Friday, September 1, the 48-year-old claimed "a lot of people are reaching out" to her. However, she assured that her and the drummer's "kids are safe and sound."

Shanna went on to note that "whenever [Blink-182] has to cancel shows it's a real big deal." She later sent out her well wishes to her ex and his loved ones, saying, "I'm just praying that his immediate family and [Kourtney Kardashian] and the baby and everyone is safe and OK and I'll be sending my prayers."

Travis left Blink-182's tour in Europe to return to his home in California. "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," the band said on Instagram Story.

Travis, who has been preparing for the arrival of his and Kourtney's first child together, hasn't made any public comment about his decision to return home. However, he has posted several Instagram Stories from inside a prayer room.

As for Shanna, she recently confirmed that her father has passed away. "It's with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him."

"My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for. I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me," she added. "The unwavering support at times when I didn't deserve it. I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it."

