 

Madonna Looks Fit During Bike Ride Following Health Scare

A few weeks after being hospitalized in the ICU due to a serious bacterial infection, the 'Papa Don't Preach' singer is spotted exercising in New York City with a personal trainer.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna appears to be recovering well following a recent health scare. The "Material Girl" hitmaker looked fit during a bike ride with a personal trainer a few weeks after she had to be hospitalized for several days in ICU due to a "serious bacterial infection."

On Wednesday, August 30, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop was caught on camera riding a blue bike around New York City. At that time, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer was accompanied by her trainer, who was also riding a bicycle alongside the singer.

For the daytime exercise, the seven-time Grammy winner opted to wear a nearly all-black outfit. She donned a long-sleeved Nike sporty top that came with a zipper, black Incrediwear knee sleeves on both of her legs and a pair of her Madame X Spectral shorts in black color that came with white graphics.

Madonna completed the look with a pair of black sporty shades, a black baseball cap from Kabbalah Centre that came with white "Spiritually Hungry" graphics on it, black patterned scarf on her neck, a pair of open-finger gloves and white-and-red Nike sneakers. She styled her blonde hair into two braids.

Madonna Photo

Madonna was spotted riding a bike around New York City following a health scare.

This was not the first time Madonna was spotted exercising in the outdoor area. Earlier in August, she was pictured walking around New York City. In photos making their rounds online, she could be seen wearing a similar ensemble that she donned for her recent bike ride. However, she sported a pair of her black Madame X Spectral shorts that had colorful graphics.

Madonna appeared to be trying to get healthier since she previously had to postpone several dates of her "Celebration Tour" because of a health scare. She had to stay in the ICU following "a serious bacterial infection" near the end of June. A few days later, on July 10, she issued an update on her condition via Instagram. She stated, "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love."

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the "Like a Prayer" singer went on to assure her fans. She continued, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

On August 15, Madonna's rescheduled "Celebration Tour" dates were announced. She is set to begin the tour on October 14 at the O2 in London. She will later make several stops in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands before starting her North America shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 13. She will conclude the tour at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on April 24, 2024.

Madonna Offers Glimpse Into Her End-of-Summer Party

Madonna Would Love to Have Britney Spears on Her Tour Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Madonna's Son Rocco Meets Her Toyboy Joshua Popper for 1st Time During Her Birthday Getaway

Madonna Shares Photos of Quality Time With Her Children to Celebrate 65th Birthday

