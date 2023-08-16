Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates

Facebook Music

Months after her hospitalization due to a health issue, the 'Like a Prayer' singer is set to kick off her performance in London in October and conclude her tour in Mexico City in April 2024.

AceShowbiz - Madonna has announced her rescheduled "Celebration Tour" dates. A few months after being hospitalized due to a serious health issue, the "Like a Prayer" songstress has the majority of her shows rescheduled, while a few others had to be canceled.

On Tuesday, August 15, Live Nation revealed the news about the 65-year-old Queen of Pop's tour dates in a press release. "Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled," Live Nation stated. "Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future."

While most of Madonna's North American tour dates have been rescheduled, her shows on July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas and January 20 in Phoenix had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts. All of the affected ticket holders will receive refunds at point of purchase.

The "Papa Don't Preach" singer is set to kick off her performance at the O2 in London on October 14. From the capital of England, she will continue to perform in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Madonna's tour stops in North America will start on December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She will make stops in Washington, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Montreal, Philadelphia, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, St. Paul, Seattle, Vancouver, Sacramento, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Palm Desert, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami and Austin. She will conclude the tour at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on April 24, 2024.

The "Material Girl" hitmaker previously had to put her shows on hold due to a health issue. On June 28, her longtime manager Guy Oseary released a statement via Instagram that read, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

A few days later, Madonna herself gave an update on her condition to her fans. "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote in an Instagram post on July 10.

