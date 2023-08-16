 

Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates

Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates
Facebook
Music

Months after her hospitalization due to a health issue, the 'Like a Prayer' singer is set to kick off her performance in London in October and conclude her tour in Mexico City in April 2024.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has announced her rescheduled "Celebration Tour" dates. A few months after being hospitalized due to a serious health issue, the "Like a Prayer" songstress has the majority of her shows rescheduled, while a few others had to be canceled.

On Tuesday, August 15, Live Nation revealed the news about the 65-year-old Queen of Pop's tour dates in a press release. "Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled," Live Nation stated. "Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future."

While most of Madonna's North American tour dates have been rescheduled, her shows on July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas and January 20 in Phoenix had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts. All of the affected ticket holders will receive refunds at point of purchase.

  Editors' Pick

The "Papa Don't Preach" singer is set to kick off her performance at the O2 in London on October 14. From the capital of England, she will continue to perform in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Madonna's tour stops in North America will start on December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She will make stops in Washington, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Montreal, Philadelphia, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, St. Paul, Seattle, Vancouver, Sacramento, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Palm Desert, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami and Austin. She will conclude the tour at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on April 24, 2024.

The "Material Girl" hitmaker previously had to put her shows on hold due to a health issue. On June 28, her longtime manager Guy Oseary released a statement via Instagram that read, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

A few days later, Madonna herself gave an update on her condition to her fans. "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote in an Instagram post on July 10.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy
Related Posts
Madonna Resumes Rehearsals for Delayed 'Celebration Tour'

Madonna Resumes Rehearsals for Delayed 'Celebration Tour'

Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday

Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Celebrate Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

Latest News
Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing
  • Aug 16, 2023

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy
  • Aug 16, 2023

Bradley Cooper's First 'Maestro' Teaser Sparks Jewface Controversy

Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates
  • Aug 16, 2023

Madonna Announces Rescheduled 'Celebration Tour' Dates

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster
  • Aug 16, 2023

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap
  • Aug 16, 2023

Coco Austin Deemed a 'Disgusting Example for Her Child' After Squatting in New Thirst Trap

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'Holed Up' Inside London Hotel for 48-Hour Romp
  • Aug 16, 2023

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk 'Holed Up' Inside London Hotel for 48-Hour Romp

Most Read
Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance
Music

Lil' Kim Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Hip Hop 50 Live Concert Performance

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music by Referencing Her Past Hit Singles

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Lionel Richie Postpones Sold-Out Gig in New York as He's 'Unable to Land' Due to Severe Weather

Lionel Richie Postpones Sold-Out Gig in New York as He's 'Unable to Land' Due to Severe Weather

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

The Beatles Would Have Reunited If John Lennon Hadn't Been Killed, Alice Cooper Claims

Megan Thee Stallion Drops F-Bomb as She Flips the Bird at 'Haters' While on Stage

Megan Thee Stallion Drops F-Bomb as She Flips the Bird at 'Haters' While on Stage

Artist of the Week: Offset

Artist of the Week: Offset

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing