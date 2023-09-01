 

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Close to Getting Divorce Finalized

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Close to Getting Divorce Finalized
Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

The 'Livin' la Vida Loca' hitmaker and his ex-husband have entered into an uncontested written agreement about their divorce two months after announcing their split in July.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ricky Martin has reached a settlement agreement with Jwan Yosef, two months after he filed for divorce. The 51-year-old singer and the 38-year-old painter have entered into an uncontested written agreement about their divorce, according to legal documents seen by PEOPLE.

The duo, who tied the knot back in 2017, now need a judge to sign off on their agreement so their divorce can be finalized. Ricky and Jwan announced they were divorcing in a joint statement in July.

The pair, who have daughter Lucia, who was born in 2018, and son Renn, who was born in 2019, together, revealed at the time that they wish to maintain a "healthy family dynamic." They said in a statement given to PEOPLE, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

  Editors' Pick

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," they continued.

The former couple first connected via Instagram back in 2015 and they began dating six months later. However, the "Livin' la Vida Loca" hitmaker recently confessed that their relationship had been on the rocks for some time.

Speaking to "Telemundo Puerto Rico", Ricky, who also has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008, shared, "This didn't just happen. We've been planning this situation for a long time now, pre-pandemic. We went through the highs and lows. We cried together and we laughed together."

Ricky also insisted that their split was best for everyone involved. He said, "We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the wellbeing of our children. We're better than ever, and we're single."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Name

Madonna Looks Fit During Bike Ride Following Health Scare
Related Posts
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's Divorce Comes After Years of 'Open' Marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's Divorce Comes After Years of 'Open' Marriage

Ricky Martin and Husband Decide to Call It Quits 'With Love, Respect and Dignity'

Ricky Martin and Husband Decide to Call It Quits 'With Love, Respect and Dignity'

Ricky Martin's Lawyer Shuts Down New Sexual Assault Allegations

Ricky Martin's Lawyer Shuts Down New Sexual Assault Allegations

Ricky Martin Files $20M Lawsuit Against His Nephew Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Ricky Martin Files $20M Lawsuit Against His Nephew Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Latest News
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Close to Getting Divorce Finalized
  • Sep 01, 2023

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Close to Getting Divorce Finalized

YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson
  • Sep 01, 2023

YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Name
  • Sep 01, 2023

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Name

Chase Sui Wonders Has a Blast at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split
  • Sep 01, 2023

Chase Sui Wonders Has a Blast at U.S. Open After Pete Davidson Split

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix
  • Sep 01, 2023

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug
  • Sep 01, 2023

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Most Read
Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers
Celebrity

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Ice Spice Caught Begging Asian Doll for $10K in Resurfaced Tweet

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status Is Explained

'Bachelorette' Alum Lee Elliot Shares Unflattering Photo of Wife Georgia Love on Her 35th Birthday

'Bachelorette' Alum Lee Elliot Shares Unflattering Photo of Wife Georgia Love on Her 35th Birthday

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Cade Foehner

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Fun' Family Trip Is to Make Their Daughter 'Happy'

Chrisean Rock Reveals Gender of Her and Blueface's Child in Emotional Post

Chrisean Rock Reveals Gender of Her and Blueface's Child in Emotional Post