 

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

Ashlee hails her actor husband, who is the son of Diana Ross, in a sweet belated birthday post after the 'Hunger Games: Mockingjay' star recently turned 35 years old.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashlee Simpson has penned a glowing birthday tribute to Evan Ross. The 38-year-old star has posted on social media to heap praise on her husband, who recently turned 35.

"Late post just been enjoying my husband. I love you so much my sweet angel. You make us all smile so bright everyday. Happy birthday to my everything (sic)," Ashlee - who has been married to Evan since 2014 - wrote on Instagram.

Evan - who has Jagger, seven, and Ziggy, two, with Ashlee - subsequently replied, "Love u baby beyond!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)" The actor also shared Ashlee's message on his Instagram Story. He added, "Love you baby."

  Editors' Pick

Prior to that, Evan took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of his birthday celebrations. The actor - who included a photo of himself kissing his wife - captioned the images, "35 YEARS old. Love MY family and Friends so much (sic)."

The loved-up couple previously opened up about their romance, revealing that they always "look out for each other." Evan told PEOPLE, "We're very different, but we understand each other and we look out for each other. We know how to work with each other to get through whatever we need to get through. And she's way too hot to stay mad at!"

Ashlee also hailed her husband as the "most handsome, fun person ever." The singer - who is the younger sister of actress Jessica Simpson - said, "We don't hold onto things, which is good too. I love to keep that attraction part alive and fun. But with Evan, I don't have to try. He's the most handsome, fun person ever. He makes me feel so great about myself."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

50 Cent Named Battery Suspect for Giving Fan Gruesome Injury After Throwing Faulty Mic Into Crowd
Related Posts
Ashlee Simpson on Her Marriage to Evan Ross: 'It Takes Works'

Ashlee Simpson on Her Marriage to Evan Ross: 'It Takes Works'

Ashlee Simpson Almost Loses Her 5-Carat Wedding Ring at Horse Race After-Party

Ashlee Simpson Almost Loses Her 5-Carat Wedding Ring at Horse Race After-Party

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Ashlee Simpson Left 'Confused and Guilty' as Baby Son Spits Up Her Breast Milk

Ashlee Simpson Left 'Confused and Guilty' as Baby Son Spits Up Her Breast Milk

Latest News
50 Cent Named Battery Suspect for Giving Fan Gruesome Injury After Throwing Faulty Mic Into Crowd
  • Sep 01, 2023

50 Cent Named Battery Suspect for Giving Fan Gruesome Injury After Throwing Faulty Mic Into Crowd

Charli XCX Sets Record Straight on Why She Unfollowed Rina Sawayama on IG
  • Sep 01, 2023

Charli XCX Sets Record Straight on Why She Unfollowed Rina Sawayama on IG

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday
  • Sep 01, 2023

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Ne-Yo's BM Monyetta Shaw Claims Their Split Has Something to Do With Preference in Bed
  • Sep 01, 2023

Ne-Yo's BM Monyetta Shaw Claims Their Split Has Something to Do With Preference in Bed

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie
  • Sep 01, 2023

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Ran Away Twice Because He's Having a 'Hard Time'
  • Sep 01, 2023

Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Ran Away Twice Because He's Having a 'Hard Time'

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Martha Stewart Blasted Over 'Tone Deaf' Post Bragging About Using Iceberg to Chill Her Cocktails

Martha Stewart Blasted Over 'Tone Deaf' Post Bragging About Using Iceberg to Chill Her Cocktails

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation