 

Ne-Yo's BM Monyetta Shaw Claims Their Split Has Something to Do With Preference in Bed

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star, who shares two children with the 'Miss Independent' crooner, reveals that the singer asked for a threesome 'too much' so they often had arguments about it.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo's ex has spilled the tea on the reason why they broke up. Monyetta Shaw, who shares two children with the "Miss Independent" crooner, revealed that their breakup had something to do with preference in bed.

When appearing on "Haus of Aaroon", the 43-year-old said they often had arguments regarding threesomes. "We cheated together, if that makes sense," she said, holding up three fingers to clarify her meaning. "We did things together. It's not cheating if you're involved with it … and then it just wasn't enough [for him]."

"I was like, 'Well, no, I didn't sign up to do this every day.' It became a problem when he wanted that a lot," Monyetta, who is now married to Heath Carter continued. She said she enjoy having a threesome "maybe twice a year," but it ultimately became "too much" so she could no longer bear it.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star went on to elaborate, "I was like, 'If you want that, then you don't want me." She then stressed, "I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn't enough. But it is what it is."

Monyetta and Ne-Yo have maintained an amicable relationship since parting ways in 2013. The duo, who was previously engaged, have been co-parenting their two kids together, 12-year-old daughter Madilyn Grace Smith and 11-year-old son Mason Evan Smith.

Ne-Yo himself is also a father to Isabella, Roman and Shaffer, whom he shares with his now-ex-wife Crystal Smith. They got married in 2016 but split in early 2020. They reconciled, only to part ways once again in 2022. They finalized their divorce in January of this year.

