Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

The brother of Miley Cyrus faces backlash after saying that 'there's so many girls that do Only Fans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with moral.'

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham went back and forth on social media. The former guitarist of the band Metro Station fired back at the "Teen Mom" star after she slammed him for doubling down on his OnlyFans rant.

On Wednesday, August 30, Miley Cyrus' brother offered his two cents about the adult content creators on Instagram Story and X (formerly Twitter). "There's so many girls that do Only Fans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals," he began. "They will try to and call those men insecure for having standards."

"They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are will to pay for it is a desperate loser," he added. "I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now saying they can't get a serious relationship. It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don't look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner."

Trace noted that he knows "some amazing girls that do OF," but he thinks "this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future." He went on to emphasize, "Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could."

Catching wind of Trace's post, Farrah shared its screenshot and argued, "Yet men have OF accounts with marriage, family etc. SO CAN WOMAN." She added, "Balance & brand is real … forget limited insecure mindsets @tracecyrus."

Responding to Farrah's statement, Trace quipped, "I've been defeated." He further wrote sarcastically, "The most intelligent woman of this generation has put me in check. I retract my original statement. Every woman in the world should have an Only Fans."

Farrah later shared a screenshot of DMs between the two, in which she called him an "ignorant and insecure boy." Trace fired back by tweeting, "When disagreeing with someone you lose the argument when u resort to verbal abuse/name calling. I love calm debates with people on sensitive topics. Its important to hear other perspectives. Im far too logical to have conversations with people who resort to an emotional response."

