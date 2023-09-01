 

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant
Instagram
Celebrity

The brother of Miley Cyrus faces backlash after saying that 'there's so many girls that do Only Fans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with moral.'

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham went back and forth on social media. The former guitarist of the band Metro Station fired back at the "Teen Mom" star after she slammed him for doubling down on his OnlyFans rant.

On Wednesday, August 30, Miley Cyrus' brother offered his two cents about the adult content creators on Instagram Story and X (formerly Twitter). "There's so many girls that do Only Fans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals," he began. "They will try to and call those men insecure for having standards."

"They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are will to pay for it is a desperate loser," he added. "I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now saying they can't get a serious relationship. It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don't look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner."

  Editors' Pick

Trace noted that he knows "some amazing girls that do OF," but he thinks "this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future." He went on to emphasize, "Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could."

Catching wind of Trace's post, Farrah shared its screenshot and argued, "Yet men have OF accounts with marriage, family etc. SO CAN WOMAN." She added, "Balance & brand is real … forget limited insecure mindsets @tracecyrus."

Responding to Farrah's statement, Trace quipped, "I've been defeated." He further wrote sarcastically, "The most intelligent woman of this generation has put me in check. I retract my original statement. Every woman in the world should have an Only Fans."

Farrah later shared a screenshot of DMs between the two, in which she called him an "ignorant and insecure boy." Trace fired back by tweeting, "When disagreeing with someone you lose the argument when u resort to verbal abuse/name calling. I love calm debates with people on sensitive topics. Its important to hear other perspectives. Im far too logical to have conversations with people who resort to an emotional response."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ne-Yo's BM Monyetta Shaw Claims Their Split Has Something to Do With Preference in Bed

Charli XCX Sets Record Straight on Why She Unfollowed Rina Sawayama on IG
Related Posts
Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'

Trace Cyrus Insinuates His 'Famous Family' Hinders Him From Being 'More Successful'

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Declares He's Single a Year After Getting Engaged to Taylor Sanders

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Declares He's Single a Year After Getting Engaged to Taylor Sanders

Latest News
Benji Madden Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to His 'Queen' Cameron Diaz
  • Sep 01, 2023

Benji Madden Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to His 'Queen' Cameron Diaz

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant
  • Sep 01, 2023

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Private Jet for Their Kids' Holidays
  • Sep 01, 2023

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Private Jet for Their Kids' Holidays

50 Cent Named Battery Suspect for Giving Fan Gruesome Injury After Throwing Faulty Mic Into Crowd
  • Sep 01, 2023

50 Cent Named Battery Suspect for Giving Fan Gruesome Injury After Throwing Faulty Mic Into Crowd

Charli XCX Sets Record Straight on Why She Unfollowed Rina Sawayama on IG
  • Sep 01, 2023

Charli XCX Sets Record Straight on Why She Unfollowed Rina Sawayama on IG

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday
  • Sep 01, 2023

Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross Gush Over Each Other on His 35th Birthday

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Martha Stewart Blasted Over 'Tone Deaf' Post Bragging About Using Iceberg to Chill Her Cocktails

Martha Stewart Blasted Over 'Tone Deaf' Post Bragging About Using Iceberg to Chill Her Cocktails

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Debuts Bold Hair Transformation

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4