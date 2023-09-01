 

Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Ran Away Twice Because He's Having a 'Hard Time'

Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Ran Away Twice Because He's Having a 'Hard Time'
"A lot of my son's actions is being pinned against me," the 31-year-old first said in a video shared on TikTok on Wednesday, August 30. "And I'm getting a lot of hate, a lot of comments, and it just keeps going and going."

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans said she's been facing criticism after her son Jace ran away from home twice. Refused to be parent-shamed by social media users, the "Teen Mom" alum gave a hint as to why the teenager tried to escape.

"A lot of my son's actions is being pinned against me," the 31-year-old first said in a video shared on TikTok on Wednesday, August 30. "And I'm getting a lot of hate, a lot of comments, and it just keeps going and going."

"My son has been having a hard time for the past two, three years," she continued. "None of this has gone public because we're trying to keep his privacy. Me and my mom, when she gave me custody, she's like, 'Oh we're just getting along, I'm just gonna give Jenelle back,' well, there was a big reason behind why I got him back."

Jenelle, however, made it clear that her son is fine. She went on to emphasize, "He's healthy and he's safe... Due to my son's mental health, none of this is going to be shared and I don't really want to go into detail with anything. So if you can kindly give us the privacy, give my son the privacy, right now, I'd appreciate it."

  Editors' Pick

Jenelle also shared a message to fellow parents. "I will say one thing, monitor your kids' phones," she added. "Because you know, I monitor my kid's phone, and sometimes they get in trouble, sometimes they need it taken away for consequences to their actions. But sometimes they don't take that too lightly."

On August 15, Jenelle was left in panic as she reported her son as a runaway. At the time, the teen was last seen leaving school around 2:45 P.M. He was eventually located just hours later.

More than a week later, Jace was missing again after Jenelle wasn't able to contact him for several hours. Police later found the boy at a gas station that's only a 10-minute drive from the family home. "Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does," a representative for Jenelle said in a statement on August 29. "He went off to the gas station, without telling."



