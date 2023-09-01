Sam Asghari Not 'Secretly Working' With Britney Spears' Father Jamie Despite Report

Instagram/AP Celebrity

A source close to the personal trainer-turned-actor denies claim that he has been secretly providing the 'Me Against the Music' singer's estranged dad with personal details about her life during their relationship.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sam Asghari did not conspire with Britney Spears' father to keep her in the conservatorship despite recent report suggesting otherwise. A source close to the model/actor has shut down the allegation that he was "secretly" working with the singer's estranged dad to feed information about her.

The source told RadarOnline.com that the recent rumor about the 29-year-old hunk "working with" Jamie Spears by spilling intel on the pop star to keep her locked into a 13-year conservatorship is "not true and cannot be substantiated."

The source responded to Daily Mail's report which claimed Britney grew suspicious that Sam had been feeding her estranged father with personal information about her life during their relationship. The site quoted a so-called family insider as saying, "Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship."

"Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship," the source added. "In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money. Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along."

Britney was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in September 2021. She has since been estranged from her father. Five days after her father stepped down as her conservator, the "Lucky" singer announced her engagement to Sam.

The couple tied the knot at her home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. They, however, separated after only 14 months of marriage, with Sam filing for divorce on August 16.

It was recently reported that Britney knew her marriage to Sam could be headed for disaster on their wedding day. An insider told Page Six that the 41-year-old star "was seen by one guest making odd faces while taking her vows."

Britney was reportedly left alone for months before Sam filed for divorce. A source claimed, "Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn't get it. She felt that Sam's love was not unconditional." The source added, "But he was not super present, You only have to ask, 'Where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos?' He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go."

You can share this post!